Erik ten Hag ready to sell 21-year-old Manchester United star in the summer - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has decided to sell 21-year-old Hannibal Mejbri. This has come as part of the club's strategy to refresh the team and renew their sporting project under INEOS' part-ownership by letting go of some players.

Mejbri is currently spending the season on loan at Sevilla, where he has not played a full 90 minutes. According to Football Insider, he will be one of the players on their way out of Old Trafford once the summer transfer window opens.

Sevilla have the chance to buy Hannibal for £15 million after his loan period, but they have no intention of signing him permanently. With his very limited playing time, this is hardly a surprise. Manchester United are said to be willing to let him go elsewhere for a similar asking price.

While at Sevilla, Hannibal has played in three games across all competitions so far. They have all come as substitute appearances though, as he has a combined total of 38 minutes on the field. His limited time on the pitch will raise questions about which club might want to buy him when the summer comes around.

Erik ten Hag talks about Antony's performance at Manchester United

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has clarified that Brazilian forward Antony has not met expectations since his move to the club in 2022. Antony joined Manchester United for £85 million, setting high hopes. However, he has not met them yet, scoring just once in 25 games this season.

Raising the topic of the Brazilian international's recent lack of playing time with reporters, Erik ten Hag said (via GOAL):

"He has to prove a point, that he will do. And he has big potential. He hasn’t shown it lately, but I know what his talent is, and it’s about proving his talent, and it’s about him. And, yeah, he will probably get his opportunities, right? But, yeah, I think that was always the idea."

The manager also pointed out the tough competition within the team, warning Antony about falling down the pecking order at Manchester United. He added:

"You have competition, and now he has to show himself on the training pitch, but also others because we have opportunities there. With [Amad] Diallo returning from an injury, he’s doing well in the training. Omari Forson is doing well. So we have options to fill in those positions."

Antony may have a chance to prove himself in their upcoming match against Fulham. Notably, the player and the manager have a history together from their time at Ajax, but Antony has struggled despite this.