Four Premier League clubs keen on signing Real Madrid star in January – Reports

Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos has reportedly attracted interest from four Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, West Ham United, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all expressed an interest in snapping up Ceballos soon. However, as things stand, Aston Villa are said to be the front-runners in the race to rope in the Spaniard.

Ceballos, on the other hand, is thought to be keen to leave Real Madrid in order to secure regular first-team action. He is open to a Premier League move and is keen to reunite with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who signed the midfielder on loan at Arsenal back in 2019.

A two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at the Emirates Stadium between 2019 and 2021. He registered two goals and five assists in 77 matches for the Gunners.

Ceballos, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, has fallen down in Real Madrid's pecking order this season. He has made just four substitute appearances across competitions for his current club.

Hristo Stoichkov gives verdict on decision to name Real Madrid ace as 2023 Golden Boy

Earlier this month, Jude Bellingham won the 2023 Golden Boy award following an excellent year with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

However, speaking to Tuttosport, Barcelona great Hristo Stoichkov hinted that the 20-year-old Englishman did not do enough to merit his recent recognition. He said (h/t Managing Madrid):

"I don't dispute Bellingham's value, he is one of the strongest talents in the world: he has a lot of class and a lot of brains. For me, he is a mix between [Michael] Laudrup, Kaká and the first [Paul] Pogba."

Stoichkov questioned the decision to honor Bellingham, continuing:

"The future is his. He will fight with [Kylian] Mbappé and [Erling] Haaland for the next Ballon d'Or, but I would like to know what he's won in 2023 for Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid? Nothing."

Stating that Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde were also deserved winners of the Golden Boy, Stoichkov said:

"What success have all these goals brought? You know well what my friend [Jose] Mourinho would say about 'titles'. Since Gavi was not eligible by regulation, I would have rewarded Musiala or Balde."

Bellingham, who joined Los Blancos in a potential £115 million deal in the summer, has opened the 2023-24 season on a stellar note. He has registered 13 goals and three assists in 14 appearances so far.