French international linked with Real Madrid attracting interest from Manchester United: Reports

According to Daily Mail journalist Adrian Kajumba, Manchester United are interested in signing Moussa Diaby, who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Diaby, 24, currently plays for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Diaby operates from the right wing and scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 matches across competitions in the 2022-23 season.

Since making his international debut in September 2021, Diaby has represented France in nine matches. His performances for Leverkusen have attracted the interest of several top clubs across Europe.

BILD previously reported that Real Madrid want to sign the Frenchman. According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are also keen on adding Diaby to their ranks.

The Red Devils signed Antony from Ajax last summer in a €100 million deal and are reportedly intent on adding depth to the right-wing position.

Casemiro recently explained why he left Real Madrid to join Manchester United

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer. The 31-year-old Brazilian arrived as one of the best holding midfielders in the world.

Casemiro quickly established himself as one of the best players in United's squad. However, given his importance to Real Madrid's success in the last decade, the Brazilian's decision to leave the Spanish capital came as a surprise to many. Speaking about the move, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"First, I talked to my family (about leaving Real Madrid), who immediately accepted it. It was the chance to leave a big club on top, at an age that still allows me to have that willpower. If it were two or three years from now, I wouldn't leave Real Madrid to go to another big one, I wouldn't have that ambition to change leagues and leverage another giant club."

Casemiro added:

"And best of all, it (the Premier League) was exactly what I thought. The main thing is that there is no easy game here, the first place plays against the last and is not sure of winning. If you do it with only 90 per cent of your strength, you lose."

The Brazilian midfielder helped Manchester United secure a third placed finish in the Premier League last season. The Red Devils also won the Carabao Cup and finished as the runners-up in the FA Cup.

