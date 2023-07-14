Ligue 1 club interested in signing out-of-favor Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Reports

Marseille are reportedly interested in snapping up out-of-favor Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Olympians are on the hunt for a first-choice striker following the exits of three attackers. They have sold Arkadiusz Milik and Luis Suarez to Juventus and Almeria for a combined fee of around £12 million this summer. Meanwhile, Marseille opted to release Alexis Sanchez at the end of his deal last month.

According to Relevo, Marseille have expressed an interest in signing Aubameyang this summer. Although they're hoping to rope him in as soon as possible, the final decision is in the Gabonese's hands now.

Aubameyang, who is in the final year of his deal, could decide to secure a permanent move to Marcelino's side, as he's apparently not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans. He failed to shine at Chelsea last season after arriving from Barcelona for £10 million in 2022.

A right-footed striker, the former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund man started just 11 of his 21 appearances last campaign. He scored three goals and provided one assist in 960 minutes of first-team action.

Should the AC Milan academy graduate join Marseille this summer, he could prove to be a decent addition to their ranks. He would displace Vitinha as their first-team No. 9 option due to his experience.

Earlier in his career, Aubameyang plied his trade in the Ligue 1 for four seasons for three different clubs. He scored 41 goals and provided 26 assists in 120 combined games for LOSC Lille, AS Monaco and Saint-Etienne between 2009 and 2013. He registered a goal involvement in Ligue 1 at a stellar interval of 135 minutes.

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang receives lucrative offers from Saudi Pro League

According to Fichajes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could kickstart the final stage of his career in Saudi Arabia. He could earn over £26 million-per-season should he opt to accept a contract offer from Al-Ahli or Al-Shabab in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Aubameyang, 34, will be the fourth Chelsea player to head to Saudi Arabia this summer should he join either one of the two aforementioned clubs. Earlier, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy joined Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli in permanent deals.

Before his move to Chelsea, the AC Milan academy graduate had stellar spells at Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. He registered 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 matches for the north London outfit and bagged 141 goals and 36 assists in 213 games for BVB.