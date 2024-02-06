Liverpool keen on signing former Chelsea target as Mohamed Salah replacement - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to prepare themselves for life after Mohamed Salah by lining up a former Chelsea target as his replacement. According to multiple reports, the Reds are considering making a move for Juventus' Federico Chiesa in the coming transfer window.

A massive wave of change is expected to arrive at Anfield in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp's impending departure sure to signal a new era at Liverpool. On top of that, the Reds' talisman Mohamed Salah has also been subject to several transfer rumors, specifically from the Middle East.

Consequently, Liverpool have identified Federico Chiesa as the ideal alternative for Salah, if the Egyptian legend were to leave Anfield. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Merseyside outfit are keeping close tabs on Chiesa and his sensitive situation at Juventus.

The 26-year-old forward is experiencing negotiation issues with his parent club due to a disparity in his salary. His current deal with the Bianconeri is set to expire in 2025, which could result in a massive drop in his price tag if no contract extension is signed.

Federico Chiesa was previously linked with a move to Chelsea. Multiple reports labeled the Blues as the most interested in the player (via Football London). However, no deal could materialize last summer and rumors linking Chiesa to Chelsea have since gone silent.

Ever since moving to Juventus from Fiorentina in 2020, the Italy international has bagged 28 goals and provided 22 assists in 113 appearances for the Bianconeri. Despite his on-field talents, Chiesa has been victim to a poor fitness record, which could sway potential suitors away. He has missed over 60 games for the Italian giants due to different injuries.

Liverpool star set to miss EFL Cup final against Chelsea due to injury

Liverpool were dealt a double blow recently, with their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on February 4 overshadowing the loss of Dominik Szoboszlai due to injury. He was notably missing from the Reds' squad against Arsenal, raising questions amongst fans regarding the severity of his injury.

Hungarian media outlet Index has since come out to report that Szoboszlai is expected to be on the sidelines for up to a month. The said report also stated that the midfielder is experiencing discomfort in the same region as he did in January, which turned out to be his hamstring.

Consequently, his absence from Liverpool's EFL Cup clash against Chelsea at Wembley on February 25 is all but confirmed. The final will be the Reds' first shot at a trophy in what is going to be Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield.