Liverpool keeping an eye on Reds defender’s younger brother: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are keen on signing Rav van der Berg, the 18-year-old brother of Sepp van der Berg. The 1.9-meter-tall defender plays for PEC Zwolle.

He made 28 appearances for the club this past season. The player is versatile and can play across various positions in the defense. He can operate as a central defender as well as a right-back.

Van der Berg has represented the Netherlands at the under-20 level as well. He has attracted the interest of several top European clubs, like AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and more. Brentford is also interested in the player. Given Van der Barg's height, his aerial ability could prove handy for Liverpool.

Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino said he was a Ronaldinho fan

Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool in the summer as a free agent. The Brazilian brings the curtains down on an illustrious Anfield spell. The 31-year-old made 362 appearances for the Reds, scoring 111 goals and providing 79 assists.

Firmino turned out to be clutch in the latest season as well. He scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 35 matches across all competitions. Firmino revealed that he was a fan of Ronaldinho.

Speaking about his admiration of the Barcelona legend, Firmino said (via the Reds' official website):

“I looked up to him a lot. I was inspired by the way he played, his quality, his charisma. He always had a big smile on his face.”

However, his mother bought him a shirt of Ronaldo instead. Recalling the incident, he said:

“I bought the wrong shirt. I bought a Ronaldo ‘Fenomeno’ shirt. Then he said, ‘No, mum, I don’t want that one. I don’t want Ronaldo’s shirt, I want [Ronaldinho] Gaucho’s.’”

Firmino is yet to announce his next move. He leaves Anfield with legendary status. The Brazilian helped the club win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He was a very important player under Jurgen Klopp.

