Liverpool owners interested in buying club controlled by Everton's 777 partners - Reports

According to Brazilian outlet Ge Globo, Liverpool's owners FSG group are interested in buying Brazilian club Vaco da Gama. The club is currently owned by 777 Group, who are hopeful of taking over Everton.

The multi-club model has become a popular scheme in European football. City Football Group owns clubs like Manchester City and Girona, amongst others. Meanwhile, clubs like RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg are also under the same banner, which helps in the talent feeder model.

Liverpool CEO Michael Edwards is reportedly working vicariously in the multi-club model. Meanwhile, FSG have employed Pedro Marques as the director of development. Marques is expected to work largely in the South American market.

The Reds don't have a rich history of acquiring young players from South American clubs and this current structure could change. Vasco da Gama, meanwhile, had Philippe Coutinho, an Anfield hero, in their ranks as a youngster.

Players like Dimitry Payet and Gary Medel are some of the notable names currently plying their trade for the Brazilian outfit.

Notable South American players in Liverpool's history

While Liverpool haven't directly dealt with South American clubs too much, they have had a few world-class players from the continent over the years. Luis Suarez, Javier Mascherano, Philippe Coutinho, and more are some of the most notable former players.

The club currently have key players like Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Alexis Mac Allister in their ranks. However, all of these players have been signed from other European clubs.

With the new structure, more raw talents from South American football could be heading to Anfield. Chelsea have signed players like Andrey Santos, Kendry Paez, and in recent times and the Blues are also said to be in talks with wonderkid Estevao Willian.

The Merseysiders could now see a surge of talented South Americans joining the team's ranks, which could be fruitful in the future.