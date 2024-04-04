Manchester United eye move for 30-year-old Serie A defender - Reports

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Manchester United are interested in making a move for 30-year-old Napoli defender, Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Di Lorenzo has been a reliable player for Napoli in recent times. He has made 40 appearances across competitions this season, scoring twice and providing seven assists. The right-back could add much-needed experience to United's back line.

He can also be used as an upgrade to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose lack of goal threat moving forward has been often highlighted. Di Lorenzo is also a veteran on the international stage, with 34 appearances for Italy, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Apart from United, Aston Villa are also interested in adding the 30-year-old right-back to their ranks, as per the aforementioned report. He is contracted with Napoli until the 2027-28 season. Di Lorenzo has an estimated market value of €18 million, as per Transfermarkt. The defender, though, isn't expected to be a cheap acquisition for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag dismisses the notion that Manchester United players train too hard

Manchester United have suffered from persistent injury issues this season. Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are the two latest players to go into the injury books.

Both are expected to miss around a month with muscular problems. Some have suggested that Erik ten Hag's strenuous training method is causing so many injury casualties.

The Dutch manager has dismissed the notion, telling the media (via Sky Sports):

"No, we don't train too hard, we need to be fit. The standards in this league, you need to be fit, otherwise yoy can't match the standards that are required in a game. We don't train too hard."

Lisandro Martinez has suffered the most since joining the club. In his one and a half seasons at Old Trafford, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has now missed 43 games. Martinez recently returned from injury but after only a substitute appearance against Brentford, he is once again sidelined.

Poll : Manchester United sign Giovanni Di Lorenzo? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion