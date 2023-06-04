Manchester United intensify efforts to sign Barcelona target this summer - Reports

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is a target for Barcelona, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Amrabat, 26, rose to prominence after helping Morocco reach the semifinals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played every single minute in the Atlas Lions' seven games in the tournament and was pivotal in their wins against the likes of Portugal and Spain.

The defensive-minded midfielder quickly emerged as a target for Barcelona in the January transfer window. The Blaugrana were reportedly close to signing him but could not get the deal across the line.

Fiorentina rejected the La Liga giants' offer to take the Moroccan on loan with an option to buy. La Viola maintained that they would only sanction an outright sale, but Xavi's side were not in a position to afford him immediately due to financial constraints.

The summer transfer window is set to open on June 10 and Amrabat still dreams of a move to the Camp Nou, according to the aforementioned source. He is among the players under consideration at Barcelona as they look for a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The Blaugrana, though, are still waiting to see if La Liga will accept their financial viability plan. Their transfer plans depend on how much money they can spend, with the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi also on their shortlist.

Amrabat is aware of the Spanish champions' situation and is prepared to remain patient. However, he is also exploring alternative options in the event that a move to Catalonia does not materialize.

Manchester United have thus emerged as a potential destination for the Fiorentina star. As per the report, the Red Devils have intensified contacts to sign the midfielder ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Amrabat has made 106 appearances across competitions for Fiorentina since joining them in 2020. He could be available for a cut-price deal this summer as he is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Serie A club.

Barcelona and Manchester United interested in Bayern Munich star

Sofyan Amrabat is not the only player both Barcelona and Manchester United are interested in signing this summer. The European heavyweights are also in the mix for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard, 27, has decided not extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions beyond 2024. He has also informed Thomas Tuchel's side that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to Sky Deutschland.

Tuchel tried convincing Pavard to change his mind, according to German broadcaster SPORT1. However, the Frenchman is determined to test himself in another league after spending seven years in Germany. Hence, Bayern are prepared to sell him for a fee in the region of €30-40 million plus add-ons.

Barcelona and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing Pavard. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also said to be in the race to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes