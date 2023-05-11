Manchester United and Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch former Barcelona defender valued at €45m - Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in a Ligue 1 game, according to Fabrizio Romano. The former Barcelona defender is currently valued at a price of around €45 million and could be in for a big move soon.

According to the aforementioned source, the scouts, along with those from Newcastle United were in attendance during Nice's game against Rennes in Ligue 1. Nice secured a 2-1 win on that occasion with Todibo playing the full 90 minutes.

Jean-Clair Todibo had a decent outing in front of Manchester United and Liverpool scouts. The French defender, 23, won all three of the ground duels during the game and won one ariel duel too. He had a pass completion rate of 88% throughout the game. Todibo, however, did lose possession on eight separate occasions.

Jean-Clair Todibo has been one of Nice's main centre-backs this season. He has played 42 games for the Ligue 1 outfit this season across all competitions. The French U-21 international has failed to score or assist a goal so far.

Todibo was a Barcelona player for two seasons, from 2019 to 2021. The defender, however, made only five first-team appearances during his time at the Nou Camp.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



French centre back could get top club move in the summer — with price tag understood to be around €45m. Understand Newcastle, Manchester Utd and Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Nice-Rennes game to monitor Jean Clair TodiboFrench centre back could get top club move in the summer — with price tag understood to be around €45m. Understand Newcastle, Manchester Utd and Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Nice-Rennes game to monitor Jean Clair Todibo ✨🇫🇷 #transfersFrench centre back could get top club move in the summer — with price tag understood to be around €45m. https://t.co/qbwIMr4SRn

Manchester United and Liverpool could be in the market to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils need strengthening in their defensive position with the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof struggling to impress this season. Manager Erik ten Hag has not got much depth in defence after Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The Dutchman has been forced to use Luke Shaw as a makeshift centre-back this season, who is primarily a left-back.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have a decent core of centre-backs in the squad which includes the likes of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

The latter, however, has been quite susceptible to injuries and has just got one more year remaining on his current contract at Anfield. Signing a younger defender, therefore, makes sense for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool breathing down Manchester United in the race to secure a top-four finish

After six consecutive wins in the Premier League, Liverpool are just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Ten Hag's side, however, do have a game in hand over their rivals.

The Red Devils are currently on a two-match losing streak in the league, having suffered 1-0 defeats at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United. They need nine points from their remaining four games to make sure they finish above the Reds this season.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United suffered a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield earlier this season.

Poll : 0 votes