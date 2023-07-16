Manchester United ready to offload 2 stars as they miss first day of pre-season training: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offload Eric Bailly and Alex Telles after the duo missed the first day of pre-season training.

Both players' contracts will run out next summer. According to Mirror, United are looking to sell the duo to free up spaces in the squad and also on the wage bill.

Bailly spent the previous season away on loan at Olympique de Marseille. The Ligue 1 club were obliged in signing him if they qualified for the UEFA Champions League and Bailly played a certain number of games.

The Ivorian played 23 games but Marseille did qualify for the Champions League, meaning the clause was not to be activated.

Telles, meanwhile, spent the previous season away on loan at Sevilla and helped them win the UEFA Europa League. The Brazilian scored three goals and provided six assists in 38 games across competitions.

Manchester United already have Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof as the team's central defenders. They have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as left-backs and have been linked with the likes of Axel Disasi and David Alaba.

Hence, Bailly and Telles seemingly don't seem to have a future at the club, meaning the duo could be shown the exit door soon.

Harry Maguire has been stripped of Manchester United's captaincy

Harry Maguire revealed on social media that he has been stripped of Manchester United's captaincy after a chat with manager Erik ten Hag. The Englishman shared the news with a message on his social media handles.

Maguire joined the club from Leicester City for a world record fee for a defender of £80 million in 2019. He has since made 175 appearances for the Red Devils. The former captain wrote on social media after United's decision:

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt."

Maguire added:

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field."

Maguire's performances haven't been very convincing on the field as well. He is behind the likes of Martinez and Varane in the pecking order and started just 16 games across competitions last season. He could also leave the club this summer.