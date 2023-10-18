Manchester United star withdraws from international duty as injury crisis worsens for Erik ten Hag - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat missed two games on international duty, as per Daily Mail. He was left out of Morocco's friendly against Ivory Coast on Saturday (October 14) and then failed to recover in time to appear in their 3-0 win against Liberia on Tuesday (October 17).

Morocco's manager Walid Regragui addressed the injury fears over Amrabat, saying:

"We will not hide behind absences, because we knew about Amrabat’s absence before the start of the camp. Amrabat can get injured at some point. We must find a solution and alternative, and we have players capable of filling the void that Sofyan will leave."

Amrabat was reportedly forced to withdraw from international duty last month as well since United had detected a back problem during his medical.

The Moroccan midfielder is currently on loan at United from Fiorentina. The Red Devils have paid a loan fee of £8 million. They have the option to make the season-long loan into a permanent transfer next summer by paying another £21m.

Amrabat's reported injury comes at the worst time for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Amrabat has so far played five games for United, filling in at left-back for most of them.

Erik ten Hag's injury crisis extent at Manchester United

Delving into the details of the injury crisis at United, it can be noted that Ten Hag is currently without six established first-team players including Amrabat.

Left backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both injured. Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez are also injured, with the latter expected to return next year. Amad Diallo is another injury absentee with Raphael Varane just returning to the squad prior to the international break.

Amrabat has been key for Ten Hag in the last few weeks as he has been filling in at left-back for the Dutchman in the absence of regular first-team defenders. Loanee Sergio Reguilon was also ruled out due to injury prior to the injury break.