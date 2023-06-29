Manchester United want star to receive a proper send-off if he leaves the club this summer - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United want David de Gea to receive a proper farewell if the Spaniard leaves the club. De Gea's contract is set to expire tomorrow (June 30, 2023).

Both parties are yet to agree on a deal regarding an extension. To add to that, United have rescinded their offer on the table. De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award in 2022-23.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth provided an update on De Gea's situation, telling GiveMeSport:

"I’ve spoken to him many times about David de Gea, and it looked like it was odds on he was going to stay at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag would make all the right noises in news conferences particularly after high-profile errors David de Gea would make. He would say ‘Look, he’s kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League."

He added:

"But the information we’re getting now is that David de Gea’s Manchester United future is in the balance, and that both parties, Manchester United and David de Gea, are considering all of their options."

De Gea has been a part of the Red Devils since 2011. He has so far made 545 appearances for the club, keeping 190 clean sheets. Even if the player doesn't renew, he will leave with the status of a legend.

Financial expert provided an update on Manchester United's takeover

The Glazers put Manchester United up for sale in November. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group are the leading parties to complete a takeover at United.

Financial expert David Hellier provided an update on the situation, saying that Ratcliffe's bid is currently progressing nowhere. Hellier told United View on the matter (via Sport BIBLE):

“I was picking up from advisers to Man Utd that basically [Ratcliffe’s] bid, as it stands, is dead in the water - absolutely dead in the water. The reason for that is he’s proposing a structure which would buy out the Glazers - the majority shareholders - and not offer anything to the minority holders."

“The minority holders are slightly aggressive funds, mainly in the US, but there are some in the UK. I was told that they have made it absolutely clear to the Manchester United board, via a letter that was sent, that [said], ‘If you recommend this offer which prejudices us, gives us no offer at all, [and sees us] end up with discounted shares while the Glazers get everything, we will sue’."

He further said:

“It’s threatening, [saying], ‘We’re not going to take this very well’. I was then being told by the Man Utd side that - they have three independent directors - and I was told that those directors will never, ever, ever recommend that bid under these circumstances with this threat."

"So either sort out the threat, restructure that bid, or talk to the shareholders, get them to say what they want and [establish] how they can get around it, or it’s finished.So essentially I was told that Ratcliffe’s bid is dead.”

Manchester United's bids in the transfer market are not making the desired progress with the ownership situation at the club staying unresolved.

