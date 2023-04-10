Real Madrid interested in signing Liverpool and Manchester United target valued at €32 million - Reports 

Real Madrid are interested in signing Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice, with the player drawing interest from other European giants after a swift rise to prominence this season.

Thuram is on Liverpool and Manchester United's radar, which could push Los Blancos to make a quick move to sign the Frenchman.

According to reports from Defensa Central, Real Madrid view Khephren Thuram as the natural successor to Casemiro. Finances should not be a stumbling block for the Spanish giants, with Nice valuing the 22-year-old at around €32 million. With age catching up to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and the future of Dani Ceballos still up in the air, Real will look to evaluate their options.

Khephren is the son of legendary French World Cup winner Lillian Thuram and the younger brother of Marcus Thuram, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach. He came into the spotlight after his move to Nice in 2019 and has become a mainstay in the lineup this season. He has made 41 appearances across competitions, scoring two and assisting eight goals.

The young midfielder continued tradition by becoming the third in his family after his father and brother to play for the French national team during the international break in March. With his stock quickly rising, he could be on the move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Should Real Madrid show strong interest, Khephren Thuram will find it hard to turn it down considering he has nearly his entire career ahead of him. He currently has two years left on his contract and OGC Nice are unlikely to lower their asking price.

Real Madrid will look to progress in the Champions League

After a crushing late 3-2 defeat against Villarreal over the weekend, Los Blancos find themselves 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona, having played one more game. With hopes of catching them diminishing quickly, Real will look to divert their attention towards potentially winning another Champions League trophy.

The Spanish giants are the most successful club in the competition's history, having lifted the coveted "Big Ears" a jaw-dropping 14 times. They defeated Liverpool in last year's final and will look to defend their crown this year as well.

Madrid are drawn against Chelsea, who have surprisingly struggled in the Premier League this season. However, the Blues showed resilience in knocking Borussia Dortmund out in the previous round and will not be pushovers.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 12.

