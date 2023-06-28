Real Madrid midfielder wanted by Dortmund this summer: Reports

According to German publication Ruhr Nachrichten (via Madrid Universal), Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Real Madrid Castilla midfielder Sergio Arribas.

In the wake of Real Madrid Castilla's unsuccessful bid for promotion to La Liga 2, an exodus of young talents is anticipated. The club's inability to secure a berth for these young talents in the first team makes their exits even more likely. 21-year-old dynamo Sergio Arribas could be one of the stars to make the shift, with his name flashing on the scouting radars of several football clubs.

Arribas had a remarkable run during the previous season, scoring 20 goals and bagging seven assists for Real Madrid Castilla.

Despite such a remarkable record and unmistakable potential, the Spanish attacking midfielder is unlikely to get too many chances for the senior team in the 2023-24 season. The return of Brahim Diaz and the prospective signing of Arda Guler are contributing to this situation, seemingly blocking Arribas' pathway to the first team.

Borussia Dortmund are closely monitoring the developments around Arribas' situation and have expressed their interest in the 21-year-old prodigy.

Multiple clubs within Spain, hailing from both La Liga and the second division, have expressed their interest as well. It seems increasingly likely that Arribas' future may no longer be with Los Blancos.

Vinicius Junior poised for colossal contract extension at Real Madrid: Reports

Vinicius Junior is reportedly on the brink of signing a spectacular five-year contract extension with Los Blancos, equipped with a staggering €1 billion release clause. The young Brazilian's current contract is slated to expire in 2024.

Speculations about his contract renewal have been swirling since January, and now, Cadena SER (via GOAL) is breaking the news that the official announcement is imminent. The reported mega-deal includes not just the humongous €1 billion release clause, but also a lucrative incentive. The 22-year-old winger is set to receive a substantial bonus if he captures the coveted Ballon d'Or with Real Madrid.

Vinicius will reportedly catapult to the top of Madrid's payroll with this new deal. After making the switch from Flamengo to Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius has risen to global prominence. Last season saw him rack up ten goals and ten assists in 33 La Liga appearances.

