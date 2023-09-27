Real Madrid plotting January move for struggling Arsenal star as a potential addition to their front line - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a January transfer window move for struggling Arsenal forward Kai Havertz.

Los Blancos are looking to augment their attacking prowess following exits by Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio in the summer. The two players have left manager Carlo Ancelotti with limited offensive options. Currently, he has to rely on Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Joselu Mato.

However, none of these players have successfully stepped up to fill the attacking void. The club's woes are also compounded by a recent injury to Vinicius, who only returned on Wednesday (September 27).

According to reports by El Nacional, as a result of these predicaments, Real Madrid are meticulously scanning various names to reinforce their attack. Their list includes Arsenal's Kai Havertz. This endeavor might render Rodrygo as the unfortunate casualty, given that he would likely be relegated to the bench should Havertz join the squad.

In north London, Havertz's acclimation has been less than stellar since arriving from Chelsea in the summer. He has failed to score a goal or provide an assist in seven games for the Gunners.

This series of unfortunate events for the north London side may actually be fortuitous for Real Madrid, who believe they can find his best role. They see Havertz as a potential loanee who can complement their existing talents.

From the Arsenal camp, it is claimed that there is some openness to this potential transfer. They recognize that the prestige of Madrid can increase Havertz's market value. The move could also pave the way for the Gunners to secure the signing of Ivan Toney as a replacement.

Arsenal and Real Madrid set to battle over Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal are set to challenge Real Madrid in the race to acquire the services of 22-year-old winger Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad. Valued at a €60 million release clause, Kubo has cemented his position at both his club and the Japanese national team.

Intriguingly, Madrid have the advantage of a reduced €30 million cost to re-sign him, while Arsenal are reportedly willing to meet his full release clause. The Madridistas' advantage is based on the fact that they own 50% of the winger's rights.

Kubo's career trajectory has seen a significant upward curve since he joined Real Sociedad last year. Quickly evolving into a vital component of the team, he has also emerged as a key player for Japan's national squad.

He is already establishing himself as one of the top wingers in La Liga. His performances in the current season have been nothing short of stellar, boasting four goals and an assist in just 10 matches.