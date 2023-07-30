Real Madrid target is the 'chosen one' by Barcelona and they plan to sign him this week - Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to clash off the field as they compete for the highly-rated 18-year-old right-back, Ivan Fresneda. The young talent is currently contracted to Real Valladolid. But with their relegation from La Liga last season, a move this summer is almost certain.

While Real Madrid have shown strong interest in the player, Barcelona seem to be leading the race. According to SPORT, they have identified Fresneda as the 'chosen one'.

The Blaugrana's interest in Fresneda comes at a time when they are keen on strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. They have already made three signings in the current transfer window. An agreement for Vitor Roque to join in 2024 has also been secured.

However, the club are not done yet and are looking to bring in more reinforcements. A new right-back is high on their agenda, and manager Xavi Hernandez views Fresneda as the perfect fit. He racked up 26 appearances in all competitions for Valladolid, exceeding expectations with his performances.

SPORT has revealed (via YardBarker) that the player's market value stands at €20 million, but Barca are not willing to meet this price outright. Instead, they plan to negotiate and pay half of the release clause with additional add-ons to sweeten the deal. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation. However, it is uncertain if they will challenge Barca's pursuit and sway the player's decision.

Barcelona triumph in exhibition El Clasico against Real Madrid in USA

In a thrilling exhibition match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Barcelona emerged victorious, beating Real Madrid 3-0. Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, young talent Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Torres were the stars of the show, each finding the back of the net.

The match started with an early chance for Barca's Oriol Romeu, whose powerful volley struck the crossbar. Dembele's goal later came as a result of a cleverly executed set-piece routine, with Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri combining to set up the Frenchman to score.

However, Real Madrid had their opportunities too, with Vinicius twice hitting the crossbar and coming close to converting a penalty awarded after Ronald Araujo's handball. He also hit the bar a third time, with Madrid smashing on the woodwork a combined five times.

Moreover, both teams suffered injuries, with Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gündogan, and Ferland Mendy forced to leave the field before the halftime whistle. As the game progressed, luck continued to favor Barcelona.

The icing on the cake for Barca came in the closing minutes, as substitute Fermin Lopez scored a spectacular goal from outside the box. Shortly after, Ferran Torres showcased his skills, adding another goal to the Blaugrana's tally.