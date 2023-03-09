Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Manchester City's Erling Haaland alongside Jude Bellingham this summer, as per the Independent.

Los Blancos are confident about signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder after holding a number of meetings with the player's entourage. Apart from Bellingham, they want to sign Haaland to usher in a new era at the club.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are yet to renew their respective contracts which expire this summer. The same is the case with 35-year-old Karim Benzema, who could depart the club as a free agent.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti could also decide to leave the Santiago Bernabeu once the season ends. Real Madrid are keen to bring in a new era and sign superstars who can carry the club into a new era.

Haaland is expected to delay any move away from the Etihad until the end of next season but Los Merengues want to test Manchester City's resolve this summer. The Norway international is thought to be a player who won't stay at any one club for too long.

Haaland signed a five-year contract with City last summer after they met his €57.5 million release clause at the Westfalenstadion. He has scored 33 times and provided five assists in 34 games across competitions this term.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League giants will budge if an attractive financial offer arrives at the table. According to the Athletic, he has a €200 million release clause that kicks in at the end of the next campaign for clubs outside England.

Madrid could also have to sanction an outlay of at least €100 million in transfer fees if they sign Bellingham.

What Manchester City star Erling Haaland's agent has said about Real Madrid transfer

Manchester City star Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has described Real Madrid as a 'dream' club for players to join.

He recently claimed (h/t BBC):

"There's the Premier League and then there's also Madrid. They have something of their own that is also the dream for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. They don't have the weekly competitions, but they have the Champions League."

The Spanish giants currently don't have a No. 9 to take over Karim Benzema's helm if and when he departs the club. Mariano Diaz is an option on paper, but the Dominican Republic international hasn't convinced manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He has played just 57 minutes of football across competitions for Los Merengues. Haaland, in that regard, could be a readymade replacement for Benzema.

Poll : 0 votes