Serie A giants have been offered the chance to sign two Barcelona outcasts this summer - Reports

Italian titans Juventus have reportedly been presented with a golden chance to secure a couple of outcasts from Barcelona's ranks this summer.

It's no secret that the Blaugrana are sweating to trim their squad to facilitate the acquisition of their priority targets. As per, SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Catalans are willing to offload Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet as the duo have been linked with Italian outfit Juventus.

After the player recently returned from a loan stint at Tottenham, Barcelona continue to look for avenues to facilitate Lenglet's departure and he has been offered to Juventus.

Last summer, Lenglet departed Camp Nou for a season-long stint at Tottenham. The Frenchman enjoyed plenty of action on the pitch with the Lilywhites, playing 26 Premier League games.

Despite this, Xavi Hernandez has no plans for Lenglet next season. With their sights set on a defender to enrich and deepen their lineup, Juventus might just bite.

Barcelona have also proposed Eric Garcia to the Old Lady. The Spanish defender appears to be on the brink of an exit as his playing time is likely to reduce following Inigo Martinez's arrival. Garcia is reportedly not eager to pack his bags, following a season where he racked up 24 La Liga games.

In their mission to trim the wage bill, which included terminating Samuel Umtiti's contract, Barca are gearing up for more departures, with Garcia and Lenglet next on the chopping block.

Barcelona continue to seek Sergio Busquets' heir as they remove their radar from Southampton prodigy

Barca continue to search for an apt successor for club icon Sergio Busquets, with high-profile names such as Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi being linked with the La Liga giants.

Simultaneously, they are exploring short-term, economically viable options like Oriol Romeu, who will reportedly cost a mere €8 million this summer.

Another fresh face that has surfaced in Barcelona's hunt for a new defensive midfielder this summer is Romeo Lavia. Florian Plettenberg (via Barca Universal) reports that the Catalan giants have expressed interest in recruiting the Southampton prodigy following his stellar performances last season.

With 29 league appearances under his belt, the 19-year-old's success story also includes a debut call-up to the Belgian national team earlier this year.

According to Plettenberg, Barcelona have had Lavia in their crosshairs this summer. However, the Catalans had to backpedal as the asking price for the young talent was a hefty sum. Plettenberg asserts that acquiring Lavia's services would set clubs back by around £50 million this summer.

