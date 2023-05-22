Sheikh Jassim wants to buy Premier League club as revenge if he misses out on Manchester United: Reports

According to El Pais, Sheikh Jassim Bin Al Thani could look to buy West Ham United as a revenge plot if he misses out on Manchester United. Al-Thani is the leader of the Qatari contingent that are keen to take over the Red Devils.

After 18 controversial years at the helm, the Glazers have put the club up for sale. Qatari royal sheikh Al-Thani and petrochemical tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group are the leading bidders.

However, according to recent reports, the Red Devils might be sold to Ratcliffe's INEOS group. Al-Thani's contingent, though, are looking for revenge and have targeted West Ham United as a result.

The Qatari group's interest in the Hammers, though, could be bad news for Manchester United. The club is already batting the new Premier League order and Al-Thani focusing on West Ham could see them lose a wealthy bidder.

Fabrizio Romano feels that Manchester United takeover needs to be completed soon

Manchester United are seemingly back in the UEFA Champions League next season. Hence, the club need to make moves in the summer transfer market to bolster the team.

However, the completion of the club's takeover process is crucial for it, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He feels that players need to get a clear understanding of the project to be willing to join the Red Devils.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said:

"It is not easy to approach players to discuss the project, to have an exciting manager like Erik ten Hag, who is doing an excellent job and not be able to close some deals. This is why, for Man United, it is really crucial to make a decision as soon as possible."

Manchester United have a great coach in their ranks in Erik ten Hag. The prospect of working with the Dutchman could lure players into joining the club. However, the dilemma regarding the takeover process could hinder the club's ability to sign top-class talents in the transfer market.

Changing teams is a big decision in any player's career. United are a club that top players are always interested in joining. However, resolving the ownership issue will further make the club's ambition clearer.

Poll : 0 votes