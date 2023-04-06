Xavi identifies €54 million-rated Argentina international as Barcelona's priority right-back target: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly asked the club to prioritize the signing of Argentine right-back Juan Foyth in the summer.

According to Javi Miguel, a reporter for Spanish outlet Diario AS, a meeting was held following Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. All the decision-makers of the club, such as manager Xavi, president Joan Laporta and director Mateu Alemany, were present at the meeting.

It was reportedly determined that the Blaugrana need to sign a few top players to take the fight to the best teams in the business. The right-back position, which was manned by Ronald Araujo in the defeat against Madrid on Wednesday (April 5), has been identified as an area of particular concern.

Jules Kounde and Araujo have filled in at right-back this season. While the centre-backs have performed superbly out of their comfort zone, Xavi has demanded a natural right-back this summer. It has been claimed that Villarreal and Argentina right-back Foyth is the player Xavi wants the club to recruit ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Villarreal right-back, who has a €54 million release clause in his contract, has been on Barcelona’s radar since last summer. The 25-year-old was close to joining the club in 2022, but the move fell through due to an ill-timed injury and Villarreal’s lofty financial demands.

Villarreal have reportedly made it clear that they will not be settling for anything less than €54 million. The Catalans are hoping to bring the price down by sending one of their players in the other direction. It is unclear which player they are willing to sacrifice.

If the club fail to land Foyth, they could turn to Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich, Thomas Meunier of Borussia Dortmund, or Diogo Dalot of Manchester United. Manchester City's Joao Cancelo and Girona's Arnau Martinez are off the table due to their high financial demands.

Foyth, who was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup, sees his Villarreal contract expire in June 2026. He has thus far played 92 matches for the club since the 2020-21 season, scoring thrice and claiming five assists.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo reveals the reason behind his altercation with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior

With a place in the Copa del Rey final at stake, Real Madrid and Barcelona battled it out in front of a packed Camp Nou. As is the norm during Clasicos, emotions were running high, with multiple little squabbles taking place all over the pitch.

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Madrid’s Vinicius Junior had a rather noticeable bust-up in the 84th minute, four minutes after Los Blancos’ fourth goal. The Uruguayan shoved the Brazilian to the ground and received a booking for it. The situation might have escalated further had the other players not intervened and separated the pair.

After the game, Araujo revealed the reason behind his actions. He told MARCA:

“I always try to respect all the rivals, but today I warmed up a bit when I saw Vinicius talking so much to the stands and to the teammates.”

Vinicius Junior, who scored the opening goal before assisting one of Karim Benzema’s three goals, tormented Araujo all night. He slipped past him time and time again with his pace and trickery, exposing the make-shift right-back’s positional awkwardness.

