TAL On Fire: Gameweek 2 Division 4

Five players who have been on fire in Division 4.

Papi Keita of BCFC B has been in ridiculous goal-scoring form, netting 8 goals in 2 games

In this new weekly column, we take a look at the players who have been in form. Whether it's scoring goals, being a midfield maestro or a defensive powerhouse, you can read about the players who are making a difference to their teams.

Thiomoloko Papi Keita (Bangalore City FC B)

The lanky forward scored a double hat trick in GW 2 against Brothers United to take his tally to a ridiculous eight goals in two games. The forward can hold up the ball and dribble but is also extremely aware of his surroundings.

He also possesses a lethal shot on him and has all kinds of tricks in his bag as seen last week against Brothers United. He seems like an early candidate for the MVP not only for his team but also in the league.

Altamesh Chaudhary (United 4th Phase FC)

The forward had a hand (leg) in both of United 4th’s victories and has notched up three goals in two games. He has a knack for getting into the right positions but also has the freedom to roam the lines thanks to his midfield.

Multan Khan and Daude Ahme provide him with plenty of service and we are only seeing the beginning of what could be a great season for both himself and his team. With tough fixtures coming up in the next two games, his mettle will be tested, and whether he will he rise to the challenge remains to be seen.

Bruce Mabango (Simba Sports FC)

The midfield maestro put in a Man of the Match performance against Can-a-bees FC in GW 2 to lead his side to two victories in two games. His vision is incredible and his arsenal includes long range passing as well as hold up play.

The icing on the cake in his last performance was a sweetly timed out-footed assist weighted to perfection. To go with his passing, he is also a physically strong player which helps him not only keep possession in midfield but also recover the ball time and time again.

Mohammed Khaleel (Tornadoes FC)

The striker has been on fire since the opening day of the season and has scored five goals in two games. He scored two goals on the opening day in a losing effort to United 4th and added a hat trick last week against Royal Eagles.

His sense of positioning allows him to be in the right place at the right time and is a skill that can’t really be taught but is innate to some strikers. If the Tornadoes are to move up the table, Khaleel will be the focal point of that rise.

Tudor Marchis (Kammanhattan All Stars)

The Romanian midfielder has been a gem for Kammanhattan, who poached him from Yataghan Internazionale at the end of Division 1 in February. With two goals and an assist on debut the extravagant midfielder had an instant impact on his team, on and off the pitch.

He always seems to pick the right pass, simple or intricate, and his shooting ability from distance is a sight to behold. Although his team is filled with stars, he might have to shine the brightest if his team are to grab one of the promotion spots.