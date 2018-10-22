Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid boss

Could Wenger resume his managerial career in Madrid? (Picture source: Yahoo)

Reports in the last 24 hours have suggested that Julen Lopetegui's short tenure at Real Madrid is set to come to an end. Lopetegui's seemingly imminent departure comes after his side has suffered one of the club's worst starts in history and are currently enduring an unprecedented three-game losing streak. Here, we will look at three of the most probable candidates to replace the embattled manager, should he be dismissed:

#3 Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino has been a huge hit at Tottenham despite initial doubts

Pochettino is the manager that Real Madrid want the most, however the 46-year-old remains seemingly committed to Tottenham having turned down the Spanish club back in the summer. However, the Spurs boss had to endure another frustrating transfer window as he failed to sign any new players - being the first Premier League side in over two decades to do so in the process.

The north Londoners' finances will now also be tight for the foreseeable future given the cost of their new stadium. While there is an understanding that Pochettino will eventually become the Real boss, it remains to be seen just how long he decides to remain in London before making the move back abroad. At this point already in the 2018/19 campaign, the Argentine may be reluctant to depart, but there's likely to be interest on Madrid's behalf once more.

#2 Arsene Wenger

Wenger during his final match in charge of Arsenal - a 22-year reign - against Huddersfield last season

Arsene Wenger is currently out of work after leaving Arsenal in May after 22 years in charge. The legendary manager announced this week that he was ready to return to management and Madrid will not find a better manager than Arsene at this point in the campaign.

Wenger was famously offered the Real job on multiple occasions during his tenure in north London, turning them down each time due to his loyalty to Arsenal. With the experience and poise to guide them out of their current slump, the 69-year-old would have financial backing and quality players as he'd love to win the one trophy that has eluded him as a manager: the Champions League.

