Toronto vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

Toronto host Montreal at the BMO Field in the MLS on Sunday (August 20), looking to pick up only their fourth win of the season in 25 games.

Having finished a lowly 13th in the league last year, Toronto have once again struggled this term. With just 19 points in the bag, the Reds are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference. They have lost their last six league games before losing both their group outings in the Leagues Cup to make an early exit.

At the start of this run, Bob Bradley was sacked as the Toronto boss. The Canadian outfit are yet to announce his permanent replacement, with Terry Dunfield, the interim coach, in charge. However, Dunfield, too, has been unable to anchor the sinking ship and could meet with the same fate if things don't improve.

Meanwhile, Montreal haven't really covered themselves in glory either, accruing only 29 points from 23 games to sit in tenth position in the league table. Like Toronto, Montreal, too, went out in the group stage of the Leagues Cup after failing to win their two games.

In their first game, the Impact beat Pumas UNAM on penalties following a draw from open play, but a 1-0 loss to DC United proved fatal.

Toronto vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 clashes between the two sides before, and the spoils are closely shared, with Toronto winning 26 and losing 22.

Montreal have won their last four clashes with Toronto, and seven of their last nine.

Having beaten Toronto on their last two visits to the BMO Field, Montreal are looking for a third straight victory for the first time.

Toronto vs Montreal Prediction

Toronto have endured a terrible campaign on all fronts and come into the fixture on the back of eight straight defeats across competitions. Montreal have fared better in comparison and have had Toronto's numbers in recent clashes. This one could go their way again.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Montreal

Toronto vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montreal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes