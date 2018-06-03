Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Umtiti commits to Barcelona to 2023

Having been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, France international Samuel Umtiti has agreed a new Barcelona contract.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 21:55 IST
952
Samuel Umtiti
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona have confirmed Samuel Umtiti has extended his contract until 2023, ending speculation the defender could leave the club.

Umtiti will formally sign the five-year deal on Monday, before Barca hold a news conference.

The Catalan giants have not confirmed the new release clause in Umtiti's contract, which previously would have allowed clubs to buy the France international for a cut-price €60million.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Manchester City were among the teams reportedly ready to meet the release clause, but Barcelona will now hold on to the centre-back.

Umtiti signed from Lyon in 2016 and helped Barca win a domestic double in the 2017-18 season.

With the 24-year-old's future now committed to Camp Nou, Umtiti can focus on representing France at the World Cup, where he is expected to start for Didier Deschamps' side.

Umtiti's €60m release clause left Barca open to the possibility of losing one of their younger stars for the second year in succession, after Paris Saint-Germain shocked the world by setting a new record transfer fee with a spectacular €222m move for Brazil superstar Neymar last August.

The defender, though, was open about his desire to extend his stay at Barcelona, with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu stressing he was working to fit Umtiti into their salary structure.

"It is clear that I want to renew with Barcelona and I hope to be on the team next season," Umtiti said to L'Equipe.

"I'm at a club that allowed me to realise my dream of playing there. I'm still under contract at the moment so for me to leave, either they throw me out the door or I decide to leave."

Umtiti has now got his wish, while Barcelona can rest assured they will not lose the centre-back ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Barcelona Football
Umtiti keen to extend Barcelona contract
RELATED STORY
Griezmann could help Barcelona a lot, says Umtiti
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barcelona look at  Eriksen as...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona working to fit Umtiti into salary structure
RELATED STORY
I love this club – In-demand Umtiti sends message to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Umtiti confirms Man United...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Samuel Umtiti if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Samuel Umtiti at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Umtiti 'very happy' at Barcelona amid Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Mourinho open to Pogba-Rakitic...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
08 Jun CHI KEN 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
08 Jun SWI JAP 10:30 PM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018