×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Van Dijk named Premier League Player of the Year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    12 May 2019, 17:36 IST
virgilvandijk-cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk said it was "a great honour" to be named the Premier League Player of the Season, after winning the votes of fans, team captains and a panel of experts.

The 27-year-old Liverpool centre-back is the first defender to win the award since Manchester City's Vincent Kompany did so in 2011-12, having played in all of Liverpool's 37 league matches ahead of their final-day clash with Wolves.

Across those 37 appearances, Van Dijk was part of a defence that kept 20 clean sheets and collected 29 victories, and the award comes after he was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year in April.

"It's a great honour and I'm very proud," Van Dijk told the Premier League's official website upon receiving his latest honour.

"Without everyone here at Liverpool, fans and players, it wouldn't be possible so I will definitely give them credit for all of it as well.

"I think the whole season in the Premier League has been outstanding."

Van Dijk succeeds Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah as the winner of the award, having beaten off competition from the Egyptian, Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Eden Hazard.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Van Dijk crowned PFA Players' Player of the Year
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk gives Sterling his PFA Player of the Year vote
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk & Sterling lead PFA Player of the Year nominations
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool star wins PFA Player of the year as per rumours
RELATED STORY
Top candidates for Premier League Player of the Year
RELATED STORY
5 Early contenders for the Premier League Player Of The Year
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Anything is possible on the final day
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 3 Center backs in contention for the PFA Team of the Year 
RELATED STORY
Sterling reveals Van Dijk snub in favour of Kane
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us