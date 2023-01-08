"Will help us in grassroots programme" - Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger to help develop Indian Football

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will work with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to improve Indian football at the grassroots level and nurture young talent. Currently, the 73-year-old is FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development.

During the World Cup, Wenger and other senior officials from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) met with the AIFF to discuss youth development initiatives in India. The AIFF has created a comprehensive plan, in collaboration with all relevant parties in Indian football along with input from FIFA and the AFC.

The aim of the plan, named Vision 2047, is to make India a top footballing nation in Asia, establish a premier league in the region, and establish a strong footballing ecosystem. It is expected that the former Arsenal manager will play an important role in this plan, which includes setting up grassroots programs in the South Asian country. AIFF President Kaylan Chaubey spoke to Rediff about Wenger's assistance after the unveiling of the roadmap.

"We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of FIFA Task Force and they will help us in grassroots programme. Coaches from Wenger's team would come," Chaubey said.

Jishnu_jz @jishnujzAfc

#AIFF The All India Football Federation (AIFF) states that the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to work with the AIFF in developing football talent as the AIFF tries to overhaul its work. Smart move! Wenger is a class act & will improve Indian football! #AIFF Roadmap #india The All India Football Federation (AIFF) states that the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to work with the AIFF in developing football talent as the AIFF tries to overhaul its work. Smart move! Wenger is a class act & will improve Indian football!#AIFF #AIFFRoadmap #india https://t.co/yhTqVtRj52

Chaubey explained that the intended vision would take place over the course of six strategic four-year plan.

"Vision 2047 has been broken down, for diligent implementation, into six four-year strategic plans. The first of these will look to cover the period till 2026. With a shared vision and by sharing responsibility, we can implement targeted programmes to address key areas identified in this roadmap and help build capacity for the football ecosystem," the AIFF president said.

Arsene Wenger returns to Arsenal for the first time since 2018

Arsene Wenger returned to the Emirates Stadium to watch his former team play against West Ham United. This was his first time back at the club since leaving in 2018 after 22 years as manager. During his tenure with the Gunners, Wenger won several major honors, including three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup titles.

After former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta took over as manager, there were many doubts among fans and the media about the Spaniard's ability to bring the team back to its former glory. Although it has taken some time for his plans to come to fruition, the Gunners are strong contenders for the Premier League title this season, sitting five points clear at the top of the table with only one loss in the campaign so far.

GOAL @goal Arsene Wenger returned to Arsenal for the first time since leaving in 2018 🥺 Arsene Wenger returned to Arsenal for the first time since leaving in 2018 🥺 https://t.co/kSHh01tCZP

Earlier this season, Arsene Wenger had expressed his belief that Arsenal have a solid chance of competing for the Premier League title when talking to beIN SPORTS.

"They are the second-best team to have a good chance to win the Premier League because Man City at some stage will focus highly on the Champions League," Wenger said.

Poll : 0 votes