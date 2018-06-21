Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Youthful Nigeria face tough Iceland test

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 09:56 IST
39

Gelendzhik (Russia), Jun 21 (AFP) Nigeria take on Iceland on Friday, seeking to salvage their faltering World Cup campaign but wary of the Nordic team's capacity to go toe to toe with their supposed superiors.

Coach Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles -- who brought the youngest squad to Russia, with an average age of around 25 years of age -- have now won just one of their past 13 games at World Cups.

Nigeria reached the knockout phase at the 2014 World Cup, but slipped to a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener against Croatia in Kaliningrad, courtesy of an Oghenekaro Etebo own-goal and a Luka Modric penalty.

Their side, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, were almost unrecognisable from the team beaten by France in the last 16 four years ago.

"Sometimes we were a little bit naive on set pieces but we will work on it," said Rohr.

Iceland are buoyant after what their coach Heimir Hallgrimsson described as a "schoolbook example" of how to defend against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Messi complained that "Iceland didn't want to play" but the Nordic minnows, playing in their first-ever World Cup, were unimpressed by the criticism.

"Maybe he would have been happier if we had played attacking football and lost 5-0. People can have their opinion about it but we really don't care," said goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson.

The Nigeria game in Volgograd will be "a bit more open," said the 34-year-old 'keeper, whose string of saves, most notably from a Messi penalty, kept the 2014 finalists at bay.

"Nigeria will be difficult to beat. They are fast and more direct than Argentina. It will be a different game in many ways," he added.

Rohr believes his team could still make it out of a highly competitive group.

"We are only one point behind (Iceland) and all is in our hands, so let's be positive. Let them learn from this defeat (against Croatia) and try to do better," said the former Bordeaux coach

Youthful Nigeria faces experienced Croatia midfield
RELATED STORY
Nigeria needs win against Iceland after opening defeat
RELATED STORY
Nigeria v Iceland: Hallgrimsson anticipates another...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland - Post Match analysis
RELATED STORY
3 Things that went right for Croatia against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
Iceland charms before World Cup debut against Argentina
RELATED STORY
We have talent - West hopes young Nigeria can Rohr in Russia
RELATED STORY
Column: In Iceland, packing salt to face Messi at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Gudmundsson and Iceland out to anger Messi as they did...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Tiny Iceland continues to live the dream
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us