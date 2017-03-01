5 WWE 2K17 wrestlers whose ratings have been hit the most

These five Superstars' characters have seen a drop in ratings.

by Soham Das Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 16:34 IST

WWE 2K17 has seen a few Superstars with dipped ratings

Everyone has been a fan of the WWE at one time or another. The show has been running since January 1993. WWE Superstars have inspired one and all. But as all good things come to an end, our WWE heroes have withered away as they have aged.

Every year, some of the super-strong Superstars become ‘not-so-strong’ and some put off their wrestling shoes for good. WWE 2K17 has reflected real life wrestlers to the fullest. On the basis of their form and performances, rivalries and appearances, WWE Superstars and divas are rated accordingly.

Here is a list of Superstars and divas that have seen their overall ratings take a major hit.

#5 Tyler Breeze

Current Rating:70

Previous Rating:83

Tyler Breeze in WWE 2K17’s ring

Mattias “Matt” Clement, the better half of Breezango, also known as Tyler Breeze, has a contract with SmackDown. After signing with the WWE, he made his debut in WWE’s developmental territory- Florida Championship Wrestling in 2010.

Five years later, he got selected for the main roster during a “Miz TV” segment. He started with great promise but failed to put up with the expectations as time passed by. This year, his WWE 2K17 character saw a degradation of 13 units and this could be attributed to his booking this past year.

With no major titles as of yet, Tyler Breeze is really low in the ranks of WWE 2K17. Weighing 206 pounds and with a height of 6’0”, Tyler Breeze has an egoistic personality trait. With skill points rating of 23 and an overall rating of 70, Tyler will not be one of your trump cards as of now.