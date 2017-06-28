Antoine Griezmann wants EA Sports to add Evra's celebration in FIFA 18

FIFA 18 will release on September 29th for Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Griezmann expressed his desire to see Evra’s celebration in FIFA 18 on Twitter

What’s the story?

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann said that EA Sports should add Patrice Evra’s goal celebration in FIFA 18. Griezmann was impressed by how the Frenchman celebrated his first League 1 goal that he wants it to see it in a video game.

The context

FIFA 18 is only a few months away from release, and fans are really excited as to what the game has to offer. Every year when EA Sports releases a FIFA game, they try to slip in a few goal celebrations which have been made famous by certain iconic players. The gameplay trailer for FIFA 18 which was released on 10th June featured popular goal celebrations by Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala, Jamie Vardy and Blaise Matuidi. However, Evra’s goal celebration for Marseille seem to have impressed a lot of fans, including Antoine Griezmann, and they want to see it included in FIFA 18.

Heart of the Matter

Evra’s goal against Nice was his first League 1 goal in over a decade, and the 35-year-old got excited and decided to celebrate the goal by executing few push ups. The former Manchester United defender’s physical prowess seems to have impressed quite a lot of fans, and with Griezmann who said he would love to see such his theatrics in the upcoming FIFA game. The Atletico Madrid attacker clearly thought it was funny and wrote “I want that in FIFA 18” on Twitter.

Je veux ça sur Fifa 18 ! #TontonPat pic.twitter.com/f940L2N3D9 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) May 8, 2017

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if Evra’s crazy and eccentric celebration will be a part of FIFA 18. EA Sports has a habit of not revealing too many details before the launch, so it is likely that we will know about the inclusion only after the game releases in September. FIFA 18 will release on September 29 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC, and the game is already available for pre-order.

Author’s take

Gamers and fans would definitely love to show off their celebrations after a goal and adding Evra’s new celebration will definitely excite them. Moreover, Evra had performed well while playing for Manchester United and it is good to know that he still has the same physical prowess. Adding such a celebration can be a good way for EA Sports to acknowledge him and other players who no longer shine in the spotlight.