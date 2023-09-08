“68 is not bad around here” - Shane Lowry is ‘pretty happy’ with his best opening round in three months at the Irish Open

Shane Lowry played his best opening round in almost three months and is ‘pretty happy’ about it. The Irishman returned to form at home, playing on the opening day of the Horizon Irish Open at the K Club. Following his big round, Lowry pointed out the conditions he played under and noted that “68 is not bad around here.”

Lowry played two bogeys in his final three holes. However, he still managed a promising four-under 68, his best opening since a 64 at the Travelers Championship in June. The Ryder Cup-bound European star finished T13 on the leaderboard after 18 holes and was excited about it. Opening up on his round, the 36-year-old noted that he was very pleased as the K Club isn’t an easy golf course.

Shane Lowry said at the Irish Open Day 1, as quoted by the Irish Examiner:

“I was pretty happy. Played nice and drew the ball well and my iron play was good and rolled a couple of putts in. 68 is not bad around here. The rough is thick, and yeah, it's tight fairways, so the greens were good. Lovely this morning and I managed to roll a few in, so it was nice.

I was very pleased with how I got my way around the golf course. It's not an easy golf course. Happy with my day's work, and get to go home to my own house and put the feet up and watch some golf this afternoon, tomorrow morning, and get out there tomorrow afternoon and get after it again.”

Shane Lowry looks forward to the Ryder Cup

It is pertinent to note that Lowry’s comments come after he readily admitted his form not being at its best this year. The golfer, ahead of the Ryder Cup, seems more relieved with his newly found form. Having made the European squad as captain Luke Donald’s fourth wild card, Lowry will be eyeing a solid outing in Rome.

Commenting on the Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry added, as quoted by the Irish Examiner:

“I feel like I've not been far away. Never felt like I was too far away this year. I'm happy I'm on the team and I feel like I can add a lot to the team and I feel like when it comes to Rome, I'll be ready.

The Ryder Cup is very close to us. If you're thinking too much about it… you need to focus on this week, this week and next week and try to set some goals for these weeks and achieve those and so when it comes to Rome, we prepare for that.”

With three rounds to go, it’ll be interesting to see how Shane Lowry ends the competition on home soil.

Meanwhile, it’s noteworthy that the Irishman’s compatriot and fellow Ryder Cup star Rory McIlroy is way down in the leaderboard. The ace golfer struggling showcased how hard The K Club course can be at competitions.