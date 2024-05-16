How many golfers at 2024 PGA Championship also competed at Valhalla in 2014?

34 golfers who teed off at Valhalla Golf Club in the 2014 PGA Championship, will return to the venue once again for the 2024 event. The second Major of the year is scheduled from May 16 to 19, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

This will be the fourth time Valhalla will be hosting the PGA Tour competition. The last Major which was hosted at the same venue was in 2014. Earlier tournaments were held in 1996 and 2000.

Rory Mcllroy won the 2014 PGA Championship over Phil Mickelson by a margin of one stroke. He then took home $1,800,000 with a Wanamaker trophy. Both of them would be competing this year as well.

The notable players who played in 2014 and are in this year's field as well are Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Tiger Woods.

The following is the result of 34 players playing in the 2024 PGA Championship in the 2014 PGA Championship:

Rory McIlroy: 1st

Phil Mickelson: 2nd

Rickie Fowler: T3

Jimmy Walker: T7

Adam Scott: T15

Brooks Koepka: T15

Jason Day: T15

Justin Rose: T24

Thorbjørn Olesen: T30

Hideki Matsuyama: T35

Brian Harman: T40

Luke Donald: T40

Shane Lowry: T46

Billy Horschel: T58

Francesco Molinari: T58

Patrick Reed: T58

Brendon Todd: 72nd

Charley Hoffman: Cut

Chris Kirk: Cut

Gary Woodland: Cut

Harris English: Cut

John Daly: Cut

Jordan Spieth: Cut

Keegan Bradley: Cut

Martin Kaymer: Cut

Michael Block: Cut

Padraig Harrington: Cut

Rich Beem: Cut

Russell Henley: Cut

Shaun Micheel: Cut

Tiger Woods: Cut

Tommy Fleetwood: Cut

Y.E. Yang: Cut

Jason Dufner: WD

Rory McIlroy highlighted the 2014 PGA Championship win and similarities this year

Rory Mcllroy is also in great form and highlighted the coincidence of winning two prior events to the 2014 PGA Championship, a feat he has repeated this year as well. He said (via Ten Golf):

"It's really funny. So going into Valhalla in 2014 I'd won my last two starts and going into this year I've won my last two starts. So just need to try to replicate, whatever I did in 2014 just try to do that all over again."

He emerged victorious in his last two starts at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Shane Lowry. Before the 2014 PGA Championship, he won the Open Championship and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Mcllroy looked positive about this year's competition. He further said (via Ten Golf):

"But I think I'm feeling really good with my game. I need to stay in my own little world next week and not get too far ahead of myself. But if I can step onto the first tee at Valhalla on Thursday and feel as good about my game as I did today I think I'll have a good chance."

He has had eight top-10 finishes in the 15 starts at the competition. He has won the tournament twice in 2012 and 2014. In 2012, he got better off David Lynn by eight strokes.

His performance in the PGA Championships from his debut in 2009 is as follows:

2009: T3

2010: T3

2011: T64

2012: 1

2013: T8

2014: 1

2015: 17

2016: CUT

2017: T22

2018: T50

2019: T8

2020: T33

2021: T49

2022: 8

2023: T7

McIlroy has had a decent 2024 season with five top-10 finishes in the 12 starts.