How many golfers at 2024 PGA Championship also competed at Valhalla in 2014?

34 golfers who teed off at Valhalla Golf Club in the 2014 PGA Championship, will return to the venue once again for the 2024 event. The second Major of the year is scheduled from May 16 to 19, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
This will be the fourth time Valhalla will be hosting the PGA Tour competition. The last Major which was hosted at the same venue was in 2014. Earlier tournaments were held in 1996 and 2000.
Rory Mcllroy won the 2014 PGA Championship over Phil Mickelson by a margin of one stroke. He then took home $1,800,000 with a Wanamaker trophy. Both of them would be competing this year as well.
The notable players who played in 2014 and are in this year's field as well are Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Tiger Woods.
The following is the result of 34 players playing in the 2024 PGA Championship in the 2014 PGA Championship:
- Rory McIlroy: 1st
- Phil Mickelson: 2nd
- Rickie Fowler: T3
- Jimmy Walker: T7
- Adam Scott: T15
- Brooks Koepka: T15
- Jason Day: T15
- Justin Rose: T24
- Thorbjørn Olesen: T30
- Hideki Matsuyama: T35
- Brian Harman: T40
- Luke Donald: T40
- Shane Lowry: T46
- Billy Horschel: T58
- Francesco Molinari: T58
- Patrick Reed: T58
- Brendon Todd: 72nd
- Charley Hoffman: Cut
- Chris Kirk: Cut
- Gary Woodland: Cut
- Harris English: Cut
- John Daly: Cut
- Jordan Spieth: Cut
- Keegan Bradley: Cut
- Martin Kaymer: Cut
- Michael Block: Cut
- Padraig Harrington: Cut
- Rich Beem: Cut
- Russell Henley: Cut
- Shaun Micheel: Cut
- Tiger Woods: Cut
- Tommy Fleetwood: Cut
- Y.E. Yang: Cut
- Jason Dufner: WD
Rory McIlroy highlighted the 2014 PGA Championship win and similarities this year
Rory Mcllroy is also in great form and highlighted the coincidence of winning two prior events to the 2014 PGA Championship, a feat he has repeated this year as well. He said (via Ten Golf):
"It's really funny. So going into Valhalla in 2014 I'd won my last two starts and going into this year I've won my last two starts. So just need to try to replicate, whatever I did in 2014 just try to do that all over again."
He emerged victorious in his last two starts at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Shane Lowry. Before the 2014 PGA Championship, he won the Open Championship and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Mcllroy looked positive about this year's competition. He further said (via Ten Golf):
"But I think I'm feeling really good with my game. I need to stay in my own little world next week and not get too far ahead of myself. But if I can step onto the first tee at Valhalla on Thursday and feel as good about my game as I did today I think I'll have a good chance."
He has had eight top-10 finishes in the 15 starts at the competition. He has won the tournament twice in 2012 and 2014. In 2012, he got better off David Lynn by eight strokes.
His performance in the PGA Championships from his debut in 2009 is as follows:
- 2009: T3
- 2010: T3
- 2011: T64
- 2012: 1
- 2013: T8
- 2014: 1
- 2015: 17
- 2016: CUT
- 2017: T22
- 2018: T50
- 2019: T8
- 2020: T33
- 2021: T49
- 2022: 8
- 2023: T7
McIlroy has had a decent 2024 season with five top-10 finishes in the 12 starts.