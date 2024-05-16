“Let the war begin” “Both need to be removed” – Fans divided as Anthony Kim and Brandel Chamblee continue verbal attack on each other

After getting into an online spat last week, Brandel Chamblee and Anthony Kim continued attacking each other this week as well. While Chamblee called the golfer's acts juvenile, Kim also responded, calling the Golf Channel's analyst unprofessional.

Last week, Kim blasted Chamblee and called him a hypocrite and 'talentless fool' after the latter supported the LIV-PGA Tour deal. The golf analyst also responded by calling his allegations inaccurate and calling him out for using derogatory words.

In a recent interview with Matt Vincenzi of Golf WRX, Chamblee made fresh remarks on Anthony Kim.

"At first, I thought it was a bot," he said. "But it’s not, it was just somebody who’s been bought… I thought it was juvenile."

He added that social media was the perfect place for juveniles to act like kids. Kim also responded to Chamblee and called his statement inaccurate.

"Again an inaccurate statement by someone who would know about hangin around ball pits when he left his family and four kids for someone half his age @GolfChannel.Very unprofessional.😉", Kim stated.

He also added that he was not for sale, and he chose LIV Golf because he felt it was best for himself and his family.

Fans online had a lot to say about the war of words between Chamblee and Anthony Kim. They had divided opinions, as some favored the Golf Channel's analyst while many were on LIV Golfer's side.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Let the WAR begin," one fan wrote.

"Both need to be removed from their positions," another fan wrote.

"Regardless of your thoughts on LIV/PGA, Brandel is a tool. It’s pretty obvious to everyone. The only ones who defend him are so entrenched in the LIV drama that they can’t see the forest for the trees," one fan posted.

"AK Was Cooler When He Wasn’t Talking," another fan commented.

"AK is an ex Ryder cup star. He had many issues which he will address publicly in the near future. BC achieved f all in his career and his anti Liv stance is embarrassing and childlike," this user wrote.

"I think players pay too much attention to these media guys. And AK is a rehab project. Not my place to tell him how to live his life by any means but these types of distractions can't help the comeback. Just go play good golf and let that do the talking," this user opined.

Is Anthony Kim on the PGA Championship playing field?

Anthony Kim will not be competing in the PGA Championship 2024, which begins on Thursday, May 16th, at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kim has not participated in any major tournaments since his appearance in the 2011 PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. In his five starts at the tournament, he missed two cuts and never achieved a top-10 finish. Overall, he has secured three top-ten finishes in majors, including a T3 at the Masters Tournament and a T5 at the Open Championship.

Anthony Kim will next compete at the LIV Golf Houston, scheduled to take place at the Golf Club of Houston from June 5 to June 7. Since his return, he has not managed to break into the top 50 of any LIV event.