LIV Golf Fantasy League: Taking golf fan engagement to the next level

LIV Golf is one of the most talked about and controversial golf tours. The tour is backed by the Public Investement Fund of Saudi Arabia and many people have spoken against participating in it.

However, 48 players have signed for the infamous tour and will be seen in action. The board has made things even more interesting after announcing a new fantasy league. Viewers can now pick their best players and create their own authentic fantasy golf teams.

Interestingly, people participating in the fantasy league will also have the chance to win prizes and money if their players perform extremely well. The model will be similar to that of any other fantasy league and will be seen in action at Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for the 9th tournament this season.

LIV Golf took to Twitter to share the surprising views and encouraged every golf lover to make their own team.

"LIV GOLF FANTASY IS HERE!"

As mentioned on the Twitter page:

"Create your own team and climb the global leaderboard with the chance to win exclusive prizes"

Although many criticized the initiative, some also supported this new decision and spoke in favor of the controversial tournament. Many professional golfers have also spoken in favor of the tour, including prominent personality Jon Rahm.

LIV Golf will try to engage fans with the help of the fantasy league

The fantasy league is an interesting inculcation in the golf world. It has worked wonders in different leagues like the NFL. Interestingly, the Saudi-backed tour has decided to introduce a similar model.

Each fantasy league user will be able to select four golfers out of the possible 48. Fans can select anyone from talented golfers like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and more.

The scoring of the fantasy league is a bit different. The score of the golfer will be inversely proportional to the fantasy league points. In essence, the lower the score, the more points will be obtained by the fantasy team.

The new fantasy league will be seen in action when the tour marks a return in West Virginia after the event held in July. With the PGA Tour coming to an end after the Wyndham Championship, LIV Golf will mark its interesting return.