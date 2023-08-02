LIV Golf’s Chief Events Officer 'abruptly removed from his position'

Ron Cross, an executive for the LIV Golf Series, who helped run events and manage security has been abruptly removed from his position. Cross formerly worked on the PGA Tour and was also an Augusta National Executive.

The change most likely comes in light of the new PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger that is at the forefront of a new golf world. Cross was amongst the first to be announced as an executive by LIV and was responsible for securing venues.

Speaking about his departure, Ron Cross said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I am sincerely thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of launching LIV Golf. While surprised in the change in direction at this time, I remain incredibly proud of the job being done by my Event Delivery Colleagues, LIV team members, the players, caddies, venue and vendor partners to make LIV a tremendous experience and wish them all the best for continued success."

Joel Beall @JoelMBeall Senior official Ron Cross is out at LIV Golf. Cross was previously an executive with the PGA Tour and Augusta National, and was considered one of the more sound minds at LIV

Cross was one of the first to start putting things together for the LIV series when it decided to make its debut in 2022. Cross also helped put together the 14-tournament schedule for 2023.

Ron Cross will be missed: LIV Golf Spokesperson

Doug Mayer, a LIV Series spokesperson stated that Ron Cross will be missed at LIV. Cross was an integral part of the functioning of LIV, all the way from the beginning, according to Mayer. He said:

"Ron Cross played an important role in the launch of LIV and the establishment of our tournaments. We are grateful for his contributions. The success of LIV events has always been rooted in our ability to evolve and do things differently and we remain committed to those fundamental ideas going forward."

Cross also worked for the PGA Tour prior to his LIV stint, where he was heavily involved in organizing the Players Championship, the Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup. He was also an executive for Augusta National and spearheaded the organization’s grow-the-game initiatives such as the Latin America Amateur Championship.

It is unclear whether his position at LIV has already been filled.