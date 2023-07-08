Watch: The flash mob at LIV Golf London tee off that left fans speechless

The LIV Golf London began on Friday, July 7, with the flash mob dance, leaving everyone watching speechless.

The LIV Golf London commenced on Friday, and the third and final round will take place on Sunday, July 9, at the Centurion Club near Hemel Hempstead, England.

The start of the ninth event on the LIV Golf League 2023 schedule was different than usual. Before the golfers teed off, a flash mob broke out dancing. was quite an unusual sight for everyone, considering flash mobs were a trend of the past. Flash mobs were quite a trend in the 2000s and early 2010s but faded away with time.

LIV Golf League's editorial director, Mike McAllister, shared the video of the Flash Mob dancing to LMFAO's song 'Party Rock Anthem'.

Mike McAllister @thegolfeditor Flash Mob breaks out on first tee before start of #LIVGolf London Flash Mob breaks out on first tee before start of #LIVGolf London https://t.co/RVmXpB9S9g

The reaction from fans to London's flash mob was quite mixed. While there were a few fans who applauded the move, most of them were critical of it, calling it a forgotten and finished trend.

Who is leading at LIV Golf London?

Cameron Smith tops the LIV Golf London leaderboard as he fired an 8-under 63 on the first day of the event. He is followed by Marc Leishman, who is at 7-under. Thomas Pieters is two strokes back from Leishman at third.

Talor Gooch, who is leading the season standings with three title victories this season, was placed at T4 along with Cameron Tringale and Laurie Canter at 4-under.

Here is the individual leaderboard for LIV Golf London after day 1:

1. Cameron Smith: -8

2. Marc Leishman: -7

3 Thomas Pieters: -5

T4 Talor Gooch: -4

T4 Cameron Tringale: -4

T4 Laurie Canter: -4

T7 Abraham Ancer: -3

T7 Richard Bland: -3

T7 Branden Grace: -3

T7 Anirban Lahiri: -3

T11 James Piot: -2

T11 Jason Kokrak: -2

T11 Sergio Garcia: -2

T11 Henrik Stenson: -2

T11 Joaquin Niemann: -2

T11 Ian Poulter: -2

T11 Lee Westwood: -2

T18 Patrick Reed: -1

T18 Pat Perez: -1

T18 Peter Uihlein: -1

T18 Chase Koepka: -1

T18 Louis Oosthuizen: -1

T18 Bryson DeChambeau: -1

T18 Bubba Watson: -1

T18 Dean Burmester: -1

T26 Brendan Steele: E

T26 Dustin Johnson: E

T26 Phil Mickelson: E

T26 Mito Pereira: E

T26 Martin Kaymer: E

T26 Charl Schwartzel: E

T26 Charles Howell III: E

T33 Harold Varner III: +1

T33 Eugenio Chacarra: +1

T33 Brooks Koepka: +1

T33 Bernd Wiesberger: +1

T33 Kevin Na: +1

T38 Sihwan Kim: +2

T38 Matthew Wolff: +2

T38 David Puig: +2

T38 Sebastian Munoz: +2

T38 Matt Jones: +2

T38 Paul Casey: +2

T44 Danny Lee: +3

T44 Carlos Ortiz: +3

T46 Jediah Morgan: +4

T46, Graeme McDowell: +4

48 Scott Vincent: +7

In the team portion, Smith's team, Ripper GC, leads at 13-under after the conclusion of Day 1. The Bubba Watson-led RangeGoats GC is placed second at 10-under, followed by Majesticks GC at 8-under.

Here is the leaderboard for the team portion:

1 Ripper GC: -13

2 RangeGoats GC: -10

3 Majesticks GC: -8

4 Hy Flyers GC: -6

5 Stinger GC: -5

T6 Crushers GC: -4

T6 Fireballs GC: -4

8 4 Aces GC: -3

T9 Smash GC: -2

T9 Cleeks GC: -2

11 Torque GC: E

12 Iron Heads GC: +6

