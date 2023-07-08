Watch: Thomas Pieters shares hilarious ‘take your kid to work day’ video of his daughter at LIV Golf London

Thomas Pieters fired an impressive 5-under 66 on the first day of the LIV Golf London to take third place after 18 holes, just three strokes short of the lead. However, there was one person who stole all the limelight from the golfer.
It was Pieters' daughter who became the point of attraction for everyone during the Friday round at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, England. His family was present during the first round of the Saudi-backed circuit event. However, his daughter, Florence, couldn't hold herself back from cheering on her dad as he played great golf.
While sharing a fun video after his Friday round, Pieters wrote:
"Take your kid to work day, but not to the flash zone 🤣🤦🏻♂️"
In the wholesome video, his daughter Florence can be seen shouting 'Papa" while the golfer was playing the hole. As soon as the hole ended, the little girl ran towards her dad to play with him.
Later, Florence accompanied her dad during his team's press conference as well, where she received a separate introduction from the moderator. While her dad was answering the questions, she was busy playing with the microphone.
Can Thomas Pieters win LIV Golf London? Odds explored
Thomas Pieters was placed third at 5-under after the first round of LIV Golf London. However, he is still not among the top 5 favorites of the oddsmakers to register his first win on the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Belgian golfer, who made his LIV debut this year, hasn't finished in the top 10 even once so far. However, after a good start on Friday, he'll be looking to change it.
Friday leader Cameron Smith is 6/5 to win his first title this season. Mark Leishman, who was placed second after 18 holes, is +800 to win the event.
Thomas Pieters is +2500 to win the ninth event of the LIV Golf League 2023 schedule. Pieters has won six events on the European Tour, and his last professional victory came at the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Here are the odds for LIV Golf London after Day 1:
- Cameron Smith: +120
- Marc Leishman: +800
- Joaquin Niemann: +1300
- Talor Gooch: +1400
- Cameron Tringale: +1800
- Abraham Ancer: +2200
- Branden Grace: +2200
- Sergio Garcia: +2800
- Anirban Lahiri: +2500
- Thomas Pieters: +2500
