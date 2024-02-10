"I've been crying all day" - Simone Biles reacts to husband Jonathan Owens' surprise

Simone Biles recently shared her love and affection for her husband, Jonathan Owens after the NFL player surprised her with elegant gifts.

Biles and Owens exchanged their vows on April 22, 2023, after their engagement in February 2022. Only a few days after their marriage, Owens moved to Wisconsin after signing a new deal with the Green Bay Packers as a strong safety.

Since his move, the couple has been steering a long-distance relationship. Owens returned to Texas after the Packers finished second in the NFC Division and competed against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs. The couple has been seen spending quality time with each other, including Owens assisting Biles with successfully organizing the 7th Biles International Invitational.

The NFL player recently gifted Biles with multiple gifts, including a Gucci bag. He also gave her items from the luxury French brand Saint Laurent. Biles shared the pictures on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I've been crying all day.....so he surprised me. He's the best."

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

Jonathan Owens had a notable NFL season last year, scoring his first-ever touchdown during a faceoff against the Detroit Lions on November 23, 2024, at Fort Field in Michigan.

"I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it" - Simone Biles on comparison between gymnastics and NFL

Simone Biles recently disclosed the friendly argument between her and her husband Jonathan Owens over who is a better athlete.

While speaking to Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson in the Peacock’s 2023 ‘Back That Year Up’ interview, the beloved American gymnast admitted that the couple frequently engages in a playful debate over the topic.

Biles also stated that while the NFL player could hardly execute a gymnastics move, she thrived at an NFL workout.

"I think we’re good at our own sports, she said. "We’ve tried to pin each other against on, like, difficulty, ability, and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not."

"We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time, but he has done my workout in the gym and he can barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it," she added.