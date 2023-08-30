2023 Masters Olympia: All winners and runner-ups in order

The 2023 Masters Olympia made a triumphant return to the bodybuilding world on the weekend of August 26–27 in Cluj, Romania. This eagerly awaited event showcased 10 out of the 11 IFBB Pro League divisions, with the Men's Wheelchair division notably absent this time. Nine of these divisions held inaugural contests to crown their first-ever Masters Olympia champions, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

The spotlight, however, was undoubtedly on the Men's Open division, which hadn't seen action since 2012. Kamal Elgargni emerged as the victor, marking a significant milestone in his career with his first win in this prestigious category.

This event, held at the BT Arena in Cluj Napoca, Romania, gathered some of the greatest bodybuilding talents of all time. The results unfolded over two thrilling nights, and as fans eagerly awaited the outcome, they couldn't help but recall past legends like Robby Robinson, Vince Taylor, and Dexter Jackson, who have left their indelible mark on the Masters Olympia stage.

The event's official rosters were announced months in advance, allowing athletes to meticulously prepare for their long-awaited return to the stage. The competition kicked off with five divisions on Saturday night, with the remaining five set to dazzle the audience on Sunday night, creating a weekend of unforgettable bodybuilding action.

All the winners and runner-ups in every category of the 2023 Masters Olympia

2023 Masters Olympia (Image via Bodybuildingislife)

Men’s Open

Winner: Kamal Elgargni, a famous athlete from Libya, took the trophy with his hard work and dedication.

Runner-up: Maxx Charles, an impressive competitor from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, secured the runner-up position.

212 Bodybuilding

Winner: Hidetada Yamagishi, a seasoned athlete from Japan, claimed victory with his exceptional performance.

Runner-up: David Henry, also hailing from the USA, demonstrated remarkable skill to become the runner-up.

Classic Physique

Winner: Alejandro Cambronero, a well-known figure in the sport from the USA, emerged victorious with his outstanding physique.

Runner-up: Kelvin Hinde, representing the United Kingdom, displayed remarkable prowess as the runner-up.

Men’s Physique

2023 Masters Olympia (Image via Bodybuildingislife)

Winner: Arya Saffaie, a standout athlete from the USA, captured the title with his exceptional physique.

Runner-up: Sharif Reid, another talented competitor from the USA, secured the runner-up spot.

Women’s Bodybuilding

Winner: Reshanna Boswell, a dedicated athlete from the USA, became the first Ms. Masters Olympia with her stellar performance.

Runner-up: Barbara Moojen, a formidable competitor from Brazil, showcased her strength as the runner-up.

Women’s Physique

Winner: Ivie Rhein, a determined contender from the USA, secured the inaugural Women’s Physique Masters Olympia title.

Runner-up: Caroline Alves Dos Santos, representing Brazil, demonstrated her prowess as the runner-up.

Fitness

2023 Masters Olympia (Image via Bodybuildingislife)

Winner: Minna Pajulahti, an exceptional fitness athlete from Finland, clinched the title with her remarkable routine.

Runner-up: Tamara Vahn, a strong competitor from the USA, achieved the runner-up position.

Figure

Winner: Jessica Reyes Padilla, a dedicated athlete from Puerto Rico, fulfilled her dream as the Figure champion.

Runner-up: Donya (Dee) Jackson, an accomplished figure athlete from the USA, displayed her skills as the runner-up.

Bikini

Winner: Jessica Wilson, an impressive bikini competitor from the USA, secured the title with her outstanding physique.

Runner-up: Janine Herrera, another talented athlete from the USA, earned the runner-up position.

Wellness

2023 Masters Olympia (Image via Bodybuildingislife)

Winner: Nerilde Garcia Strey, representing Brazil, showcased her wellness prowess with the judges' nod for first place.

Runner-up: Simara Walter, also from Brazil, displayed her strength and grace as the runner-up.

In a spectacular showcase of strength, dedication, and unwavering commitment to their craft, the 2023 Masters Olympia saw champions rise and competitors push their limits. From Kamal Elgargni's triumphant return in the Men's Open to Nerilde Garcia Strey's wellness mastery, these athletes embodied the pinnacle of their disciplines.

With the hearts of champions, they inspire the world with their feats. The 2023 Masters Olympia once again proved that excellence knows no age, and these winners and runners-up are true testaments to that enduring spirit.