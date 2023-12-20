5 Eczema Diet Plans Which Can Be Helpful For Your Skin Issues

Individuals struggling with eczema or atopic dermatitis often need personalized eczema diet plans based on what suits them and what does not. People with eczema try new food items and figure out what triggers their eczema and what food items will be beneficial for the body. As eczema has no permanent cure, some eczema diet plans exist to manage it, reverse the symptoms, and enhance the overall health of the skin.

In this article, we will further learn about the connection between food items and the occurrence of eczema, what diet you should follow, and food items that support and control eczema.

Different eczema diet plans you should follow

The eczema diet plan should be based on the type of eczema (image by freepik on freepik)

There are many types of diets depending on the specific type of eczema. They are mentioned below:

Dyshidrotic diet

This type of eczema is often recognized by blisters on the hands and feet. People dealing with dyshidrotic eczema face specific challenges. Food items containing nickel and cobalt such as whole grains, legumes, nuts, meats, dairy, and certain fruits should be avoided and should not be included in your diet as it can trigger dyshidrotic eczema. Being allergic to any of these foods can increase flare-ups.

Elimination Diet

People who are unaware of the food items that trigger their eczema can opt for the elimination diet. In an elimination diet, individuals have to remove some foods like ultra-processed foods, dairy, gluten, and white flour products that might be triggering their eczema and then slowly add them back to their diet one by one while keeping track of the symptoms. Eating vegetables and organic foods can help one lower the risk of eczema.

Gluten-Free Diet

It has been said that there is a link between eczema and celiac disease because of the genetic connection. Celiac disease demands the elimination of gluten from your diet. Celiac disease being similar to eczema demands the same. It may result in enhancing the condition of the skin. There are various types of gluten-free alternatives available in the market. One must include potato flakes and almond flour in their diet in order to avoid gluten.

Mediterranean Diet

This type of eczema diet plan is popular in countries like Greece and Italy. It involves whole foods, plant-based items, and lean proteins over ultra-processed items. Consuming less red and processed meat, and alcohol will benefit in improving eczema. This diet is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and quercetin that might help in decreasing inflammation.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

This eczema diet plan also demands the removal of food items that trigger your eczema. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, healthy fats, and omega-3-rich fish are the food items that should be added to your diet to help lower the risk of eczema. As the researchers continue to find the overall results of the anti-inflammatory diet, changing your eating habits helps a lot in healing your eczema.

Foods that support managing eczema

There are many food items that can decrease the skin issue. (image by freepik on freepik)

There are many food items available other than the different eczema diet plans that can help you eliminate the risk of eczema.

1. Other than the eczema diet plans, fatty fish such as salmon and herring are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which shows the best results during the management of eczema as it contains anti-inflammatory features. Eating fish and using fish oil might help decrease skin issues.

2. There are plant-based flavonoids available named quercetin which reduce inflammation in the body. Apples, berries, cherries, broccoli, onions, citrus fruits, and green tea are some of the food items that contain a generous amount of quercetin.

3. Food items like yogurt, miso soup, sauerkraut, kombucha, and tempeh contain probiotics that ultimately support gut health. It improves the immune system and decreases the flare-ups, and the reactions through the food items.

Eczema is a serious skin-related condition that can be irritating at times and needs immediate care. Healthy eczema diet plans can help you assess your condition and will let you choose suitable food items according to the type of eczema an individual is struggling with.