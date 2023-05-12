Alex Murdaugh housekeeper death: How did she die? Autopsy details revealed

Alex Murdaugh, who killed his wife and kid, has now acknowledged that he made up the circumstances surrounding his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield’s death.

A three-part true crime series on Netflix called Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal explores five fatalities that occur over the period of six years and are all connected to the Murdaughs, a well-known South Carolina family.

In June 2021, the 54-year-old patriarch, the scion of an influential legal dynasty, shot and killed his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh in their Colleton County home.

While he is currently appealing his convictions, which resulted in a life sentence in prison, questions are now being raised about three other deaths of people close to the Murdaugh family, including those of two of his children's friends, and Gloria Satterfield, the family's longtime housekeeper, who passed away in 2018 after an incident at their other home in Moselle.

What Did Alex Murdaugh Do?

Satterfield's case has been revived when the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division started looking into her death in 2021. It had previously been treated as a tragic accident.

After being accused of stealing more than $6 million from his clients, Alex Murdaugh is now facing a number of additional fraud counts.

On June 7, 2021, the dog kennels on the wealthy family's enormous 1,700-acre Moselle estate cruelly shot Maggie and Paul to death.

While the 22-year-old was standing in the dog kennels' feed room, Murdaugh fired two shots at him with a 12-gauge shotgun, the second of which nearly blew his son's brain completely out of his skull.

After killing Paul, according to the prosecution, Alex Murdaugh took a.300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle and started shooting at Maggie as she tried to run away. Following her kneeling down, she was shot five times, twice in the head.

Gloria Satterfield Autopsy Results

Gloria Satterfield spent several years as the Murdaugh family's housekeeper and domestic helper. She supposedly worked for the family for twenty years.

On how she passed away, several theories have been presented. According to the documentary series, Gloria's family members were informed that she tripped over the Murdaugh family dogs on the stairway, fell backward, smacked her head violently, and passed away. She sadly passed away on February 26, 2018, as a result of the injury.

The results of the autopsy report have prompted inquiries concerning Satterfield's death's circumstances. Her death was determined to be accidental by the report, although some have conjectured that foul play may have been involved.

After the tragic death of the housemaid, Alex Murdaugh allegedly persuaded her two sons, Michael Anthony, and Brian "Little B" Harriott, to file a lawsuit against him for their mother's wrongful death. The sons will get a $500,000 settlement from Murdaugh's insurance company.

The state grand jury's indictment lists 71 offenses for which Alex Murdaugh is currently accused.

Murdaugh's attorneys admit that he "invented the critical facts" surrounding Satterfield's first "trip and fall accident" in 2018 in order to obtain millions of dollars in a settlement, according to a complaint accusing him of life insurance fraud in the death of Satterfield. The Nautilus Insurance Co. filed a lawsuit, claiming that it had been scammed.

