Ben Napier, the HGTV 'Home Town' star, opens up about his remarkable weight-loss journey

You might know Ben Napier from HGTV's 'Home Town,' but did you know that the charming star of the show has been on an amazing weight-loss journey?

Get ready to be motivated as we explore how Napier got fit and healthy, shedding those extra pounds and achieving his wellness goals.

Ben Napier's weight-loss transformation

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Ben Napier's wife and co-star, Erin, shared the incredible news of her husband's health and fitness transformation.

Over the year, Napier has been going all out on his journey to better health, and the results are truly impressive. Erin posted a video that showed a leaner and fitter Ben, confidently rocking a button-down shirt and chinos.

Ben Napier's dedication to his health is impressive. According to his wife, he got "hardcore about health" during the winter, making sure he was in top shape before his shoulder surgery.

He even built a home gym in his backyard to stay committed to his fitness goals. That's some serious dedication, and it paid off.

What motivated his weight loss?

Ben Napier's motivation for getting fit was twofold. First, he had an important shoulder surgery coming up, and he wanted to be in the best shape possible before the procedure.

Napier's humor and candidness shone through when he commented on the Instagram post, asking if he could make the top 50 again in People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue.

However, as any parent can understand, it was also about being there for his two adorable daughters, Helen and Mae. Parenthood has a way of inspiring us to prioritize our physical and mental health, and Napier is no exception.

He wanted to be an active and healthy dad, experiencing every precious moment of his children's lives.

Inspired by family history

Napier's genetic history of health (Image via Freepik/Freestockcenter)

Like many of us, Ben Napier comes from a family with health challenges. Seeing his father undergo emergency bypass surgery was a wake-up call, reminding him of the importance of taking care of himself. That's when his health journey took off in right earnest.

Ben and Erin are known for sharing their lives with their viewers on HGTV's 'Home Town,' and they don't hold back on their health journey either. In a recent season of the show, they opened up about their goals and challenges, inspiring fans all over the country.