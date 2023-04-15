Do you know the symptoms of weak pelvic floors? It might not be something you’ve actively thought of or considered, but it’s a subject you should be aware of.

Of course, before diving into understanding the symptoms of weak pelvic floors, let’s begin with understanding what it is.

What is a pelvic floor?

The pelvic floor is a group of muscles, ligaments and connective tissues that form a supportive hammock-like structure at the base of the pelvis.

It acts like a sling, supporting and holding in place various pelvic organs, including the bladder, uterus, rectum, and in women, the vagina. The pelvic floor muscles span the area between the pubic bone in the front and the tailbone at the back, and from side to side between the ischial tuberosities, which are the bony prominences you can feel when sitting on a hard surface.

The pelvic floor muscles play a crucial role in maintaining proper urinary and bowel function, sexual function and providing support to the pelvic organs. These muscles are responsible for important functions, like:

Support

The pelvic floor muscles provide support to the pelvic organs, preventing them from prolapsing or descending into the vaginal canal or rectum.

Urinary control

The pelvic floor helps maintain continence by providing support to the urethra, which is the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body. These muscles help control the release of urine and maintain bladder control.

Bowel control

The pelvic floor muscles help control the release of faeces from the rectum and maintain bowel continence.

Sexual function

The pelvic floor muscles are involved in sexual function, including maintaining a vaginal tone and supporting sexual response, particularly during orgasm.

Stability

The pelvic floor muscles work in conjunction with other core muscles to provide stability to the pelvis and spine, supporting posture and overall body alignment.

What are the symptoms of weak pelvic floor in females?

Pelvic floor (Photo via Joyce McCown/Unsplash)

A weak pelvic floor refers to the muscles, ligaments and connective tissues that support the pelvic organs, including the bladder, uterus and rectum, being weakened or stretched.

Some symptoms of weak pelvic floor muscles include:

Urinary incontinence

This is the involuntary leakage of urine, which may occur during activities like coughing, sneezing, laughing or lifting heavy objects. It can also manifest as a sudden and urgent need to urinate that's difficult to control.

Fecal incontinence

This is the inability to control bowel movements, leading to unintended leakage of faeces or gas. It can range from mild to severe and may occur with or without associated constipation.

Pelvic organ prolapse

This occurs when the pelvic organs, like the uterus, bladder or rectum, droop or bulge into the vaginal canal due to weakened pelvic floor muscles. It can cause sensations of pressure, heaviness or discomfort in the pelvis or vagina and may also be accompanied by a visible bulge.

Pain or discomfort in the pelvic area

Weak pelvic floor muscles may result in pain or discomfort in the pelvic region, including the lower abdomen, pelvis or lower back. That can be persistent or occur during certain activities, like lifting or prolonged standing.

Sexual dysfunction

Symptoms of weak pelvic floor muscles may contribute to sexual dysfunction, like decreased vaginal tone or sensation, pain during sexual intercourse or difficulty achieving orgasm.

Frequent urination or urgency

Symptoms of weak pelvic floor muscles may include an increased urge to urinate frequently, even with small amounts of urine in the bladder, and may be accompanied by a sense of urgency.

Difficulty or strain during bowel movements

Symptoms of weak pelvic floor muscles may make it harder to have a bowel movement, resulting in straining, constipation or incomplete bowel emptying.

It's important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, and a proper medical evaluation by a healthcare provider is necessary to determine the underlying cause and appropriate treatment. If you suspect you have a weak pelvic floor, it's advisable to seek medical advice for a proper diagnosis and tailored treatment plan.

How to strengthen your pelvic floor?

Kegel Exercise (Photo via Liveology Yoga Magazine/Unsplash)

There are several ways to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which can help improve the symptoms of weak pelvic floor muscles.

Here are some common ways:

Kegel exercises

Kegel exercises involve contracting and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles to strengthen them.

To perform Kegel exercises, identify the muscles used to stop urination midstream or to prevent passing gas. Contract and hold them for a few seconds before relaxing. Gradually increase the duration and intensity of the contractions as the muscles become stronger.

Biofeedback

Biofeedback is a technique that uses sensors to provide feedback on muscle activity.

It can help you learn how to properly engage and strengthen your pelvic floor muscles by providing visual or auditory cues. Biofeedback can be done with the help of a healthcare provider or by using specialized devices that are designed for pelvic floor muscle training.

Pelvic floor physical therapy

Pelvic floor physical therapy involves working with a physical therapist who specializes in pelvic floor health. It provides personalized exercises, techniques, and guidance to help you strengthen your pelvic floor muscles correctly and effectively.

Lifestyle changes

Certain lifestyle changes can also help fade the symptoms of weak pelvic floor muscles. These may include maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding heavy lifting or straining during bowel movements, managing chronic coughing or sneezing and practicing good posture.

Bladder and bowel habits

Maintaining a healthy bladder and bowel habits can also contribute to pelvic floor health. That may include avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol, staying hydrated, emptying the bladder regularly and avoiding constipation by having a fiber-rich diet and staying physically active.

Pilates or yoga

Some forms of exercise, like Pilates or yoga, can help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles through targeted movements and poses that engage the pelvic floor muscles.

It's important to consult a healthcare provider or a qualified pelvic floor specialist to determine the best approach for you based on your specific condition and needs. They can provide personalized recommendations and guidance on how to effectively strengthen the pelvic floor muscles to improve your symptoms of weak pelvic floor muscles.

