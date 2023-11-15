Eight ways of reaching closer to stable mental health

Stable mental health isn't just a catchy phrase, but an absolute necessity in the present world we live in. When we say "my mental stability," we are referring to our emotional as well as mental wellness.

People need to work toward increasing awareness regarding stable mental health in order to lead fulfilling lives. In this modern world, stable mental health is as essential to our well-being as nutrition is to our physical bodies. Having a sense of harmony in every aspect of one's life is a sign of mental wellness. It is thus very crucial to maintain this equilibrium to lead a stress-free life.

Engage in what brings you closer to your mental health. (Image via Pexels/ Anna Shvets)

8 ways to maintain stable mental health

Let's take a closer look at ways to maintain stable mental health. The list is not limited to these, and you can add to it as you see fit. Here are a few of them:

1. Prioritize yourself

Prioritize you. (Image via Pexels/ Samson Katt)

Daily self-care plans, like exercise, sleep, a rich diet plan, and calming practices such as meditation or yoga, can greatly help in maintaining stable mental health. Our physical health is directly connected to our mental health, so make sure to attend to it daily.

2. Safety circle

What does your inner circle look like? (Image via Vecteezy/ Ingenious Buddy)

Forming and continuing great connections with loved ones or support groups can prove to be a safety net in these times. Sharing thoughts and feelings with individuals you trust completely strengthens a strong sense of belonging and greatly eliminates feelings of isolation.

3. Incorporate mindfulness

Be present in the moment. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kseniia Chunaeva)

Involving oneself in practices that increase awareness of being here and now lowers the effects of stress and anxiety. Breathing techniques, being aware of bodily sensations, or simply watching our thoughts without any bias are effective methods to develop awareness.

4. Establish boundaries

Communicate your boundaries. (Image via Pexels/ mental health america)

Implementing healthy boundaries with loved ones and colleagues is essential for having stable mental health. The ability to say no when needed and respect personal boundaries lowers burnout and helps maintain emotional stability.

5. List down your coping mechanisms

Make a list of what works for you. (Image via Pexels/ Polina Zimmerman)

Developing an arsenal of effective coping mechanisms assists in navigating life's ups and downs. This may consist of journal writing, creative endeavors, exploring music, or seeking professional assistance when required. Finding the right strategy for you is key.

6. Stay active and energized

How do you stay active and energized? (Image via Vecteezy/ Ahasanara Akter)

Staying actively involved in activities that makes you feel joyful and fulfilled encourages mental well-being. Follow your hobbies, volunteer for a selfless cause, or acquire new skills to keep the mind active.

7. Limit exposure to stressors

Give time to yourself and find glimmers. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Actively identify and deal with triggers in your daily life. This might consist of organizing tasks, saying no to unneeded commitments, or learning stress management strategies to reduce its grip on mental health.

8. Seek Professional Help

Seek additional help. (Image via Vecteezy/ DC studio)

If you or a loved one is grappling with constant emotions of sadness, anxiety, or any mental health issue affecting daily functioning, you may need professional support. Reaching out to counselors, therapists, or psychiatrists can prove to be of paramount importance and can be life-transforming.

Having stable mental health means having an individualized approach to dealing with various aspects of thought, emotion, and behavior. It's essential to understand the importance of mental health in order for us to be stable.

With these effective ways, you can become highly empowered to take charge of your thoughts, emotions, and behaviors, leading a life of mental balance and a healthier existence.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.