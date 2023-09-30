Everything you should know about the elemental diet, what is it and who is it for

The elemental diet is not something new. It has been in existence for quite some time now and is primarily recommended to people who are suffering from different types of gastrointestinal issues.

The diet has proven to be extremely beneficial for those who cannot consume their food the conventional way. Although there are a few downsides to following the diet, the advantages of the same outweigh the disadvantages by a huge margin.

But before we delve into those details, let us first learn what exactly is the elemental diet.

Explained in simplistic terms, the elemental diet is a replacement for the regular diet in which food is consumed in its liquid form. Carbohydrates, proteins, and fats are broken down into their most elemental form and combined with electrolytes, minerals, and vitamins.

Such types of diets are usually prescribed to individuals, who are recovering from any injury or illnesses, pertaining to their digestive systems. Consuming a liquid diet during these times allows the lower digestive tract to heal and relax while the upper digestive tract easily absorbs the nutrients from the formula.

What are some of the benefits of the elemental diet?

The elemental diet can come in handy for people dealing with severe abdominal issues (Image via freepik)

As mentioned, the elemental diet is usually prescribed to those who are suffering from some or the other type of gastrointestinal issues. Besides that, people who are recovering from an injury or disease are also suggested to follow the liquid diet.

With that being said, here is a list of benefits that this diet offers:

The diet takes care of your nutrition intake while you recover from any damage or any disease affecting your digestive system.

The diet helps keep harmful bacteria away. This it done by starving them by stopping food from entering into the lower digestive tract on which these bacteria depend.

The diet might be able to get rid of inflammation in your digestive system leading to better digestive function and general well-being.

There are several health conditions in which this type of diet may be suggested by medical professionals. These include:

Chron's disease

Arthritis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Small intestinal bacterial growth

Celiac disease

Short bowel syndrome

HIV

Cancer

Food allergies

Anorexia

Pancreatic insufficiency

Eosinophilic esophagitis

Does the elemental diet cause any side effects?

The liquid diet can sometimes cause detox-like symptoms such as headaches and nausea (Image via freepik)

The liquid diet designed for people dealing with several digestive issues may cause certain side effects. However, most of them vanish after a few days. Some of the common side effects experienced by those following the diet include:

In the initial few days of getting on the diet, you might experience abdominal aches, gas, and general uneasiness. This happens due to the loosening of poop that has been stuck in your colon for quite some time. When this happens, there is no need to worry as these symptoms usually wane off after a few days making way for a more efficient and healthier digestive function.

The elemental diet can sometimes reduce the frequency of bowel movements in certain individuals. While some people do mistake it for constipation, that isn't really the case. These changes are extremely normal and do not usually require any immediate attention.

When you are on the diet, you may experience some common detox symptoms as well. Symptoms like headaches, nausea, fatigue, and general lightheadedness may affect a few who decide to go on this liquid diet. This usually happens because, during that time, your liver may sometimes unload extra toxins in your body resulting in detox-like symptoms.

Although the benefits and side effects of following an elemental diet have been listed, it is best that the diet is followed under the strict supervision of a health expert. Failing to do so may lead to serious health complications which you would definitely want to avoid.