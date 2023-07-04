5 things you can do to avoid ultra-processed foods

Snack attacks, busy schedules and tempting takeout options can often lead us down to a dangerous path of ultra-processed foods. We've all been there, reaching for those conveniently packaged snacks or grabbing a quick bite from the nearest fast-food joint.

However, here's the thing: ultra-processed foods can be a real danger to health. They're often loaded with empty calories, unhealthy fats and more additives than we can count. Fear not, though. Here are some of the simple tips that will help you ditch those ultra-processed foods faster.

Here's how you can avoid ultra-processed foods

Here are five things:

1) Mastering the art of meal prep

Meal prepping every week (Image via Unsplash/Swell)

If you are constantly pressed for time like many of us, meal prepping can be a lifesaver. All it takes is a little planning ahead to set yourself up for success. Take a few hours every week to whip up some delicious, home-cooked meals that you can easily grab and go.

Preparing your meals in advance not only saves you time during the week but also helps you make healthier choices.

Think vibrant salads, hearty soups and flavorful stir-fried filled with fresh vegetablesand lean proteins. With a little creativity, meal prepping can turn into a culinary adventure that satisfied both your taste buds and nutritional needs.

2) Get close to the grocery store perimeter

Grocery stores (Image via Unsplash/Raul Gonzalez)

When you hit up the local grocery store, make sure to navigate like a pro by sticking to the perimeter. That's where all the foodstuff is hiding. Fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and dairy products can all be found along these glorious aisles.

Meanwhile, the middle aisles are often packed with tempting, processed foods that can derail your healthy eating goals. So, resist the call of the snack aisle, and focus on filling your cart with whole, unprocessed foods. Your body will thank you later.

3) Decode food labels like a secret agent

Read food labels carefully. (Image via Unsplash/Jon Tyson)

When it comes to avoiding processed foods, being a savvy shopper is crucial. Never underestimate the power of reading food labels. That tiny letter can tell you a lot about what you are about to consume.

Look out for sneaky ingredients like added sugars, unhealthy fats and mysterious chemical compounds. Stick to products with simple, recognizable ingredients, and avoid anything that sounds like it belongs in a laboratory.

Remember, you are in control here, and deciphering those food labels is your secret weapon.

4) Unleash your inner master chef

Learn how to cook. (Image via Unsplash/Maarten Van Den )

There's something magical about cooking your own meals from scratch. Not only you can control the ingredients, but you also get to unleash your culinary creativity. So, channel your inner chef, and hit the kitchen. Try out new recipes that focus on whole foods and healthy ingredients.

Swap out processed snacks for homemade kale chips. Whip up a vegetable stir-fry instead of ordering takeout, or create your own scrumptious smoothie bowl. Cooking from scratch not only ensures that you avoid processed foods but also allows you to infuse your meals with love and flavor. Bon appetite.

5) Treat yourself to wholesome alternatives

Have whole foods. (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Lark)

Cutting out ultra-processed foods doesn't mean you have to abandon all indulgence.

There are plenty of wholesome alternatives that can satisfy your cravings without compromising your health. Got a hankering for something sweet? Opt for a juicy piece of fruit or whip up a delicious homemade fruit compote.

By finding healthier alternatives to ultra-processed snacks, you can still enjoy that delightful treat while nourishing your body at the same time.

List of ultra-processed foods to avoid

Processed foods to avoid (Image via Unsplash/Fernando Andrade)

1) Red meat

If you crave a burger patty with red meat, it's time to switch it up. Too much of it, especially when it's processed can be a trouble for health. Think heart problems, colon cancer and other chronic diseases.

2) Packaged snacks

Before you reach out for these tempting packaged snacks, you need to remember certain facts. Most of them are loaded with sneaky additives, artificial flavors and enough sugar and salt to give you a shock.

3) Sugary beverage

Sodas, fruit juices, sports drinks - they might be refreshing but are a sweet poison in disguise.

4) Fried foods

Fried foods like French fries or fried chicken are loaded up with lot of unhealthy oils with trans fat that can do serious damage to heart and cholesterol level.

Remember that the key is to focus on whole, minimally ultra-processed foods that nourish your body and provide essential nutrients. Making mindful choices and sticking to a balanced diet can help maintain your overall well-being.

