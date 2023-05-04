From Your Kitchen to Your Gut: Home Remedies for IBS Relief

Those who have suffered from IBS will want to know about home remedies for IBS relief for sure. Millions of individuals all over the world suffer from the digestive illness known as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Numerous uncomfortable symptoms, such as bloating, changes in bowel habits, and abdominal pain, can be brought on by it.

Irritable bowel syndrome can be effectively treated using natural therapies. However, it is best to select the home remedies for IBS that work well for your body. Given that 11% of people worldwide suffer from IBS, the condition is becoming more widespread. Read on to learn more about IBS, how to manage it, and your options for treatment.

Home Remedies for IBS Attack

An IBS attack, often referred to as an IBS flare-up, is a period of time when IBS symptoms are extremely bad. Abdominal discomfort, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation are just a few of the symptoms that can result from the digestive illness known as IBS. Numerous things, such as stress, certain foods, and hormonal changes, can cause these symptoms.

IBS can cause bloating. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Here are some home remedies for IBS attacks you can try:

1) Heat

During an IBS attack, applying heat to the abdomen might relieve pain and cramping. This can be accomplished by using a heating pad or hot water bottle.

2) Relaxation techniques

Practice relaxation techniques during an attack to help you cope with stress, which can cause IBS symptoms to flare up. These techniques include deep breathing, meditation, and yoga.

3) Hydration

During an IBS attack, drinking enough water can aid in preventing dehydration and maintaining digestive health.

4) Get moving

Exercise can help with IBS symptoms during an episode by improving blood flow and reducing stress in the body. Examples of gentle exercise include walking or stretching.

Mild stretching may help relieving IBS pain. (Image via Pexels/ Nathan Cowley)

The time frame of an IBS attack and the severity of the symptoms might differ from person to person, lasting anywhere from a few hours to several days. IBS attacks can occasionally be so severe that they demand medical intervention.

Natural Remedies for IBS

See no further if you are looking for natural home remedies for IBS. However, before attempting any at-home treatment, remember that it is crucial to speak with a healthcare provider. You and your doctor can decide on the best course of action for you.

The below-mentioned home remedies for IBS can prove to be helpful:

1) Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that can aid in maintaining balanced gut flora. Probiotics have been demonstrated in studies to help with IBS symptoms, particularly bloating and pain in the abdomen. Probiotics can be consumed as supplements or found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut.

2) Peppermint

Mint oil is a natural antispasmodic that can help to ease intestinal cramping and bloating. For IBS symptoms, peppermint tea or tablets containing peppermint oil may be helpful.

Ginger is also helpful in lowering IBS pain. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

3) Fiber

Fiber can assist in controlling bowel movements and avoiding constipation, which is a typical IBS symptom. Whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are examples of foods that are good sources of fiber.

4) Ginger

Ginger's anti-inflammatory qualities can aid to settle the stomach and lessen motion sickness. You can add grated fresh ginger to your meals or take it as a supplement.

5) Turmeric

Another anti-inflammatory spice that can help with IBS symptoms is turmeric. It can be consumed as a supplement or as an addition to food.

IBS can be difficult to manage, but with the aid of natural and homemade therapies, it is possible to get symptom relief.

Heat, hydration, light exercise, and avoiding trigger foods can all help you feel better during an IBS attack. You can identify the home remedies for IBS that are most beneficial for you and successfully manage your IBS symptoms with a little trial, error, and perseverance.

