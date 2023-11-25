Here are 5 Hydrogen Water Benefits and Precautions To Take

Hydrogen water benefits are getting very popular in the market because some studies suggest that adding hydrogen to water increases its anti-inflammatory benefits, as well as elevates its anti-oxidant properties. Hydrogen water in the most simple terms is water with hydrogen gas added to it. Though good old simple water is the best option to keep your body hydrated, however, there have been recent innovations in the market that state that hydrogen water benefits the body in several ways.

However, research on this has been very limited, which makes us fall into the dilemma of whether hydrogen water benefits our health or not.

Hydrogen Water Benefits

(Image via Pexels/Marek Mucha)

Hydrogen water benefits have almost the same nutritional value as normal water, however, some companies add, additional vitamins and minerals to it. Water (H2O) as we know, generally consists of two hydrogen molecules and one oxygen molecule, and some researchers say that adding additional hydrogen elements makes it more accessible to our body.

The benefits of hydrogen water that companies claim, and are also accepted by the researchers are as follows:

1) Have Anti-Inflammatory Properties

(Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Hydrogen is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and increasing energy. Drinking hydrogen water can be very effective for athletes for fast body recovery after workouts. It can also reduce muscle fatigue and repair muscle damage for people involved in bodybuilding.

2) Have Antioxidant Properties

(Image via Pexels/Suzy Hazelwood)

The antioxidants present in hydrogen water, protect the body from free radicals, which are responsible for cellular damage and cause oxidative stress. This can be highly effective for people who are undergoing radiation therapy for liver cancer.

3) May help to control Metabolic Syndrome

(Image via Pexels/doTERRA International, LLC)

Long-term inflammation can cause a condition known as Metabolic syndrome that increases blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and triglyceride levels and causes obesity. Studies show that hydrogen water because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, helps in reducing free radicals and oxidative stress.

4) Improves Skin Health

(Image via Pexels/Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas)

Hydrogen water is known for its antioxidant properties, which help to fight free radicals that are responsible for cellular damage. Drinking hydrogen water consistently improves hydration in the body, which helps to clean traces of wrinkles, and fine lines from the skin, resulting in a glowy face.

5) May help in digestion

(Image via Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)

The water which is hydrogen rich, breaks down foods more effectively. Additional molecules help the digestive tract to absorb the nutrients more effectively. Drinking it before any meal may help in easy digestion, and reduces the chances of bloating.

Potential Side Effects of Hydrogen Water

(Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Experts believe that there are no potential life-threatening side effects of Hydrogen Water. However drinking too much water can be the cause of hyponatremia when sodium in the blood is diluted, as the kidneys can't get rid of that amount of excessive water.

However it's not just specifically for hydrogen water, but water in general. For this condition, a person will need to drink a lot of water, which we don't usually crave with our daily life activities, except if we are not doing high-intensity workouts.

Though hydrogen water benefits health, the best alternative or probably even the best solution to keep yourself hydrated is to simply drink normal water. Both of them almost have the same health benefits, and you will get almost the same results in drinking normal water, as you get with hydrogen water if you drink more water throughout the day.