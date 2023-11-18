Here are 6 things that will help you to lower cortisol levels naturally

When we talk about cortisol, we usually think of stress and anxiety. When you're dealing with some crazy pressure at work or school, your cortisol levels shoot up. This hormone messes with your testosterone and that impacts your mind and body.

Your body actually produces this hormone naturally when facing stressors like exercise or chilly weather. It's actually a key part of your immune system. But, having too much of this hormone can cause problems.

It means your body is not responding well to stressors like exercise or chilly weather. But there are some ways you can naturally lower these hormone levels.

Natural ways to lower cortisol levels

1) Get enough sleep

Sleeping for 7-8 hours (Image via Unsplash/ Bruce Mars)

When it comes to bringing down cortisol levels, make sure you getting enough sleep. Sleep be all about recovering from stress, staying awake during the day, and it even be good for your heart, blood pressure, and helping you lose weight if that's what you trying to do.

A solid night's rest can even keep depression from taking over by keeping those negative thoughts in check. Actually, studies done show that people who be sleeping less are more likely to be feeling down and blue compared to those getting enough rest!

2) Exercise doesn't have to be complicated or expensive - just start moving

working out everyday (Image via Unsplash/ oksana Taran)

You need to walk at least 30 mins a day (or more if you can) with good posture and at a decent pace. Shoot for 10,000 steps a day, which be bout five miles of walking!

If you are not sure how many steps you taking around your area, you can download apps with step counters built in, so you don't need no extra gadget.

Do strength training exercises two or three times per week by using free weights (dumbbells), resistance bands or machines at the gym. These are all great options because they allow different muscle groups to work together in harmony while helping you build lean muscle mass.

It also burns more calories throughout the day than fat does alone without adding bulkiness like bulking up would do because it increases body fat percentage too much.

3) Eat a healthy diet

Eating good food (Image via Unsplash/ Engine Akyrut)

Eating healthy is one of the top ways to bring down cortisol levels on the real. First things first, you gotta be tryna get in a mix of fruits and veggies every day. Aim for at least 5 servings of fruits and 2-3 servings of veggies. And if you struggling to eat them all at once - make some smoothies!

Toss them berries into your cereal or oatmeal too, and stack up extra tomatoes on your sandwiches, just make sure they are no added sugar!

Next up: protein! Protein helps build muscles and keep us feeling full longer than other foods do so it's important that we get enough every day through our diets or supplements if needed (check with your doctor before starting any new supplement routine).

Foods high in protein include beans/legumes such as chickpeas/garbanzo beans; nuts like walnuts or almonds; fish like salmon; dairy products such as yogurt & cheese - just make sure these options aren't processed too much.

4) Practice yoga and meditation

Trying yoga or meditation (Image via Unsplash/ oksana Taran)

Yoga and meditation are both good for your health. They can help lower cortisol levels, which means that you'll feel less stressed out.

Meditation is the practice of focusing on something like your breath or an object in order to clear your mind. Meditation has been shown to reduce depression and anxiety, improve memory and attention span, lower blood pressure even improve sleep quality!

Yoga is a physical exercise that involves stretching poses while focusing on breathing techniques (inspired by meditation). Yoga has also been shown to reduce depression symptoms as well as improve moods overall due largely because of its focus on mindfulness.

5) Reduce stress by practicing deep breathing exercises

Deep breathing exercises (Image via Unsplash/ Mor Shani)

Spending some minutes each day focusing on your breath is good. It can calm your nervous system and stop stress hormone production. You can even improve your sleep by doing this. We don't sleep much, so good sleep is important.

If you don't get quality sleep, cortisol will mess up your day and make you more stressed. Negativity such as anger or depression can trigger even more stress hormone production.

There are multiple ways to naturally lower cortisol levels. It's crucial to identify what works best for your body and consistently follow it. If you're considering trying these techniques, ensure they don't clash with any medications or treatments prescribed by your doctor before proceeding.