Is scented moisturiser good for your skin? Here is what you need to know

Scented moisturiser has recently been getting popular in the skincare industry for its multi-purpose properties. It claims to hydrate the skin and also leave scented aromas in the body.

Every new product launched in the market is bound to go through skepticism and questions in the beginning, and scented moisturisers are also not an exception.

A common question which usually arises is "Is scented moisturiser good for your skin?", or "Does the added perfume bring damage to your skin?". In this article, we will try our best to answer these questions and clear the doubts regarding whether to buy them or not.

Qualities of scented moisturiser

Scented moisturiser has an alluring appeal as it blends skincare with sensorial pleasure. It comes in a variety of smells and tends to become an extra benefit, alongside nourishing your skin.

Companies often add essential oils, and natural extracts, along with fragrance to create a pleasing aroma and to take care of the skin.

Despite having a large range of perfumes, we must not forget that the prime purpose of a scented moisturiser is to moisturize the skin. Hence, in our selection of them, we must make hydration as our topmost priority.

It is always wise to check the back of the container for its contents to be sure that it includes ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid and the oils that are necessary for locking moisture into the skin.

Is scented moisturiser good for skin?

While scented moisturiser is usually considered safe to use, we must take care that they suit your skin type. Fragrances, both natural and artificial, may irritate people with sensitive skin, and certain perfumes may trigger allergic reactions which can lead to redness, itching, and even swelling.

Hence, it is always wise to test a bit of it on a particular part of your skin. People with conditions such as eczema or rosacea are advised to not use scented moisturiser as it may worsen the effects.

Though these moisturizers can be used occasionally, regular usage might lead to skin sensitization over time. Continuous exposure to scented products may alsomake the skin more prone to allergic reactions.

To prevent these conditions, skin experts recommend using scented moisturisers occasionally, while applying mild, skin-friendly products on regular days.

The most important thing to consider while using scented moisturiser is to maintain a balance between the desire to have an aromatic fragrance and taking care of your skin health.

Although a scented moisturiser can do both, we should be aware that it comes with certain drawbacks, especially if you are someone with sensitive skin, or have certain skin conditions.

If you are someone who wants to give it a try, consider choosing a product whose fragrance is not too hard, and do a little patch test before applying it to the entire skin.